Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale is coming soon (but it shouldn't be)

After an amazing season full of twists and turns, there's only one more episode left of Your Friends and Neighbors season 1, and it's coming to Apple TV+ very soon.

Wouldn't be wonderful if we still had a few more episodes left in the season, though? Following the penultimate episode of the season, some viewers are probably wondering how many episodes there are in Your Friends and Neighbors season 1. You might assume there would have been an even number, like eight or 10 episodes. However, there are nine episodes in season 1.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale release time

Even though the season has nine episodes, Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 only ran for eight weeks on Apple TV+ since the series launched with a two-episode premiere on April 11. Well, all good things must come to an end. The Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale will be available on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30. Again, the episode will be the ninth of the season. There won't be another episode of the season, which poses a slight grievance we'll touch on in a moment.

The season 1 finale is titled "Everything Becomes Symbol and Irony," and while the episode will be available to everyone on Friday, May 30, viewers in the United States will be able to watch the finale early. Apple TV+ tends to release its shows the evening before their official airdate. Being so, the Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale will be released on Thursday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET. That's the perfect evening airing that will help us avoid seeing spoilers the next day.

Here's more Your Friends and Neighbors release times based on U.S. time zones:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 29

Central Time: 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 29

Mountain Time: 7 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 29

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 should have had more episodes

Since shorter seasons have become popularized in the streaming world, we have grown accustomed to fewer episodes. Most shows are capped at 10 episodes per season, though some streaming series exceed that number and others have fewer episodes. Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 was right in the middle of the frequent eight to 10 episode range with nine, but the debut season should have been 10 episodes. There's definitely room for it!

Obviously, nine episodes appears to have been the amount that creator Jonathan Tropper and the writing team needed to tell a tight and concise story for the show's first season. But as a viewer who had a blast watching this show week to week, I can't help but lament that the experience is already ending after less than two months and want more from the season. It's honestly not even a failing of the storytelling. They're not stuffing too much story into each episode. I just want more.

Perhaps one more episode could have allowed us to get to know some of the supporting characters in the main cast better. We've spent a limited amount of time with Coop and Mel's teenage children, as well as Olivia Munn's character Sam. Spreading the season 1 storyline across 10 episodes and adding just one more episode could have slotted in some time midseason to further flesh out more characters than just Jon Hamm's Coop. I love Coop, but we spend the most time with him.

We could have even gotten a flashback episode that revealed exactly what happened when Coop and Mel's divorce went down. It's not expressly important that we see this backstory, but it would have added some complexity to the characters to have seen Coop learning about Mel's affair with Nick, how the divorce happened, and when Coop started secretly sleeping with Sam. That last part could also add layers to the murder charges Coop currently faces for Sam's ex-husband Paul.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ already renewed Your Friends and Neighbors for season 2, which is currently in production. The episode count hasn't been revealed yet, but let's keep our fingers crossed that it's a clean 10 (though I'll also take up to 12). The show has the potential to be one of the best and most popular new streaming shows. That's hard to accomplish when shows are only factored into the conversation for a limited time. More episodes wouldn't hurt the pacing, so let's see more in season 2!

Watch the Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale on Friday, May 30 on Apple TV+.