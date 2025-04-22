Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 cast adds Paradise's president in major role

Looks like Jon Hamm already has a new friend and/or neighbor in Your Friends and Neighbors season 2. A few short weeks after the dark comedy series debuted on Apple TV+, the cast of the already in-the-works second season has grown with an Emmy Award-nominated actor who recently played the President of the United States in another of the year's big new TV hits.

James Marsden joined the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 cast in a series regular role. Although details about his character, including a name, haven't been revealed, according to Deadline, Marsden could be playing a wealthy man with some sort of connection to Olivia Munn's character Sam. She's already going through a divorce, but could he be another former flame?

Welcome to the neighborhood, James.#YourFriendsAndNeighbors — New episode Friday pic.twitter.com/u5OerAmpxy — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 15, 2025

Marsden makes for an incredible addition to the already stacked cast, which also includes Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, and Aimee Carrero. Most recently, audiences loved Marsden all over again as President Cal Bradford in Hulu's smash hit political drama series Paradise. Seeing as the plot revolves around the president's assassination, he likely won't be a key figure in Paradise season 2.

On top of Marsden's casting in Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, there's also even more exciting news about the follow-up season. After being renewed by Apple TV+ in November 2024 far ahead of its premiere, filming on season 2 has already begun! The production timeline is right in line with that of season 1, which began filming in April 2024. Being so, we should expect a release for season 2 sometime in early 2026, which will hopefully come with another early renewal.

In the series, Hamm plays Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hedge fund manager who loses his job after a mild scandal, which comes on the heels of his divorce. His wife cheated on him with his former best friend, leading to lots of bills he can no longer pay. Down on his luck, Coop decides to try on robbery for size by stealing expensive luxury items from his rich neighbors. Relatively quickly, Coop finds himself in hot water with new enemies who already have his number.

It's going to be exciting to see what Marsden brings to this world. He's already proven to have the dark comedy tone down perfectly following his underrated work on Netflix's Dead to Me, and with his latest dramatic role a memorable slam dunk, he's going to make Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 even more of a must-watch television event.

