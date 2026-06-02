Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 is coming to an end (but there's still great news)

They say all good things must come to an end, and that sadly includes the latest seasons of our favorite shows. Even though it feels like it just started, Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 has already reached its conclusion. In case you didn't know, we have some bittersweet news about the upcoming episode of the Apple TV, but there's a great update about the show's future.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 10 will be the final episode of the dark comedy, crime drama's follow-up season. Because the debut season contained only nine episodes, some fans might not have realized that after the shocking ending of season 2 episode 9, we still have one more episode to go. In that regard, episode 10 is a pleasant surprise for some fans.

However, for other fans, the fact that Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 will be over is sad news. This season has been packed with non-stop twist as Coop battles against Ashe, and we simply don't want the excitement to stop. Thankfully, it won't! Apple TV announced the renewal of season 3 back in February 2026 before season 2 even premiered, and that's not the only good news.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple TV

As of May 2026, Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 has already started production in the state of New York. It's unclear exactly when filming started, but it's been in progress since at least early May and is expected to wrap up sometime later on this summer. Once again, that primes the series for an annual release and should be back on Apple TV with new episodes by April 2027.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode release date and time

Before we can get too excited about season 3, we have to make it through season 2 first. When can you watch the season finale as soon as it drops? Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 10 begins streaming on Apple TV on Thursday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The episode releases at midnight GMT and will be available in all territories on Friday, June 5.

Take a closer look at when the season 2 finale releases on Apple TV by time zone:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 4

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 4

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 4

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, June 4

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 4

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Thursday, June 4

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, June 5

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 5

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Friday, June 5

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Friday, June 5

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Friday, June 5

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 10 follows the previous episode's unexpected plot twist, which featured the death of a major character. If you don't want to know the identity of that character look away now! After a brutal back and forth at a drug-fueled gathering, Ashe ended up causing his own death, which leaves Coop, Barney, and Nick to navigate their way around.

Based on the synopsis for the season finale, Westmont Village will be weathering the aftermath of Ashe's death. As the synopsis reads, "In the wake of another shocking scandal, the neighborhood gathers for Father’s Day at the country club." It's going to be quite the emotionally charged Father's Day, especially since Coop's still only a few weeks removed from his own father's death.

We'll have to wait for more details about Your Friends and Neighbors season 3, including what to expect for each of the characters after the season 2 finale, but we already have our first new cast member. Michelle Monaghan joined as a series regular as a potential new love interest for Coop. Will she appear in the season 2 finale first? Let's see what the episode has in store!