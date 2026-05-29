Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 9 recap: The truth leads to a major character death

We're officially one episode away from the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale, and Coop's battle against Ashe has reached heights we didn't expect. In last week's episode huge changes occurred, and we're not even talking about Mel and Sam making up or Ali moving out of Coop's house. Obviously, we're talking about Coop getting kidnapped and thrown into a van.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 9 picks up right where we left off, but Coop's chained to a chair with a bag over his head in a warehouse. When the bag's removed by masked men, they shove a tablet in his face showing footage of him visiting Liv Cross. They threaten him that the "money stays where it is" and hold a knife to his throat for extra measure. He's freed without further incident but left alone to finish cutting himself free and running home at dawn.

When he returns home, Hunter and Tori are asleep on the couch, right where he left them. Upon seeing they are unharmed, he throws up in the kitchen sink. He sits in front and them and watches them sleep, feeling even more pangs of guilt than he did in previous episodes. Speaking of guilt, Mel places new grass in her yard while overhearing her neighbors call for their dog.

She looks pained when the neighbors stop at the end of her driveway, but neither of them say anything to each other. Coop drops Hunter and Tori off at home, interrupting a possible confession from Mel to her neighbors, but Mel's glad to hear Tori's making back home. Coop and Mel also don't share with each other the details of their rough nights.

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop confronts Ashe's about the kidnapping

Meanwhile, Grace accompanies Barney to his vasectomy appointment and Sam views a home in Long Island for a possible relocation. Coop tries to visit Ali at her open mic gig, but she's taking time off. While at the bar, he has a drink and leaves a message on Ali's voicemail. He then calls Sam to ask her to find out where Ali rented an apartment. She agrees to help find Ali.

Coop wakes up in his car outside Mel's house, likely making sure his family remains safe. During Grace's baby shower, Grace checks in with Mel, who's clearly not doing well. She doesn't admit it, but killing the dog still weighs heavily on her. Barney drinks with his friends. He's still recovering from his procedure, but he's not letting it hold him back. Later, Ashe takes the microphone for karaoke, but Sam isn't particularly impressed. Nick pushes Barney about the deal with Ashe.

When Ashe's performance ends, Sam sneaks out of the room as Coop arrives. He immediately confronts Ashe about the kidnapping, but Ashe claims he wasn't behind the threat. Coop doesn't admit what the men said exactly, because he can't reveal what he was pursuing, but Ashe wants to look into who kidnapped him. He promises he doesn't run his business like this.

Ashe finds Sam, who isn't happy that he made a grand romantic gesture in public when she has put up boundaries. She asks him for time apart, which he isn't receptive to. He believes that because he helped her out when she was a "social leper," he deserves some grace. His ego knows no bounds. Ashe invites Coop, Barney, and Nick over for a "boys night" and Coop admits to Barney that he was kidnapped. But they can't turn down Ashe's invite now.

Coop and Mel catch up since Coop noticed that she and Sam made up. She admits that she's jealous of how Ashe chases Sam, even if she's in over her head with him. Coop gets flirty with her, and without saying anything, she walks away from him and signals Coop to follow her. When they're away from their friends, they kiss in an empty hallway. While trying to find a private place to have sex, they walk in on their friends in the middle of doing the same exact thing.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Ashe's boys night gather leads to a deadly shootout

The next day, Coop meets with Lu to show her the stolen baseball card from last week's episode. He wants to move it quickly, which she doesn't think will happen. She tells him that his enemies are only scared of him now, but as soon as he acts, he becomes untouchable. This is his changes to make a move and take control.

Before he steps outside the pawn shop, he notices a van across the street. He asks Lu's associate to join him with baseball bats as they approach the van. However, he made a mistake and it wasn't the same people waiting to kidnap him. Still, he takes one of the baseball bats and keeps it by his side at home. While watching TV, he hears a noise coming from his backyard. He's paranoid, but it's just Elena. She needs her half from the baseball card, but of course, that's not happening yet.

Coop visits Jack despite Liv's insistence he doesn't, and Jack's stressed after Coop tells him the truth about Ashe's money. Upon Liv's defense of the OFAC issue, Jack realizes that Liv knew long before this meeting and he fires her on the spot. Jack's not stressing because his cancer has returned. He plans to return the money without question. Coop's enemies will be mad.

Regardless, Coop feels lighter after leaving the firm. Back at home, Mel steps outside when the construction stops and the foreman Miguel (Matías De La Flor) approaches her. He tells her that her neighbors called off the job. Mel apologizes to him about the driveway incident, and when he asks what she's been going through, she rattles off the full list of problems. Even after all that, he's interested in her and they have sex in her bedroom. When she gets insecure, he's patient with her and doesn't shy away.

While putting away dry cleaning in her boss' closet, Elena considers stealing a watch but quickly puts it back in the drawer. Tori notices a change in Mel, who tries to write it off, but Tori already met Miguel. Barney and Coop arrive at Ashe's boys night, where Coop admits he told Jack about the money. Coop believes they have a clean out, but is anything ever that easy for him? Ashe's doing all kinds of drugs and brings up the money issue in front of Nick, who's blindsided and angry.

Coop continues revealing the truth to Ashe, which leads to threats. Ashe grabs a gun and shoots in Coop's direction. They're able to knock the gun out of Ashe's hand momentarily, and a struggle leads to Ashe landing in his fireplace. He continues shooting, with his robe in flames, while he chases after them through the house. Ashe slips and falls on the water of a vase that he shot, landing on his back and blood pooling behind his head. Coop, Barney, and Nick confirm he's dead as the smoke alarm start going off. Well, this isn't good!

The Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale drops Friday, June 5 on Apple TV.