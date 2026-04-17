Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 recap: Blackmail Coop can't refuse

After only two episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, Coop's luck officially ran out... big time. Not only did Barney learn about Coop's secret (out of necessity) in the premiere, but Ashe caught him robbing his house in last week's episode. If they weren't already frenemies to begin with, Coop getting found out by the richest man in the neighborhood created a dangerous dynamic.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 picks up where we left off, with Ashe confronting Coop in his office with the video of him stealing a book. He gives him notes about how casual he is and calls him a pro. Ashe doesn't seem to hold this against Coop, even though the book was an invaluable gift from his wife and he wants it back. No threats. Just a cold demand.

Meanwhile, Elena has officially received her American citizenship. At least there's some good news for someone on the team. Back at Coop's house, things are still tense between Coop and Ali over his concerns about her new job at the school. Speaking of school, Mel visits the Princeton admissions officer to try and smooth things over for Tori. She's digging this hole even deeper.

Olivia Munn as Sam Levitt in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Mel and Tori's brutal fight over the future continues

During her first music class, Ali tries to warm up her class with conversation about what they like about music, but they only want to learn chord progressions. Hunter watches her class from outside and gets interrupted by Delilah. In spite of catching a glance from his previous girlfriend Morgan, he agrees to hang out with Delilah at her house, where her dad created a recording studio.

Coop asks Lu about Ashe's book, but she already sold it and refuses to even entertain getting it back. She promises to only make the call to see what's possible, but Coop's going to need at least $300,000 if he wants to buy the book back. Barney, who's stressed about his new baby, presents Nick with papers granting him power of attorney. Well, the gym plan is already in progress.

Mel's still frustrated with her neighbor Brienne's dog, who now peed on an Amazon Prime package. She also breaks the news to Tori that she made calls to have Princeton reconsider her rejection. Obviously, Tori is upset, but Mel continues to push her daughter to open up. The conversation only leads to a fight with more harsh words exchanged, especially from Tori.

Ashe picks Sam up for their date, and she's nervous to have dinner at one of the community's hot spots. It's a much less nerve-racking situation than Coop landing a meeting with the book's buyers. In preparation for the deal, Coop meets with Elena and gives her a gift for becoming a citizen. But he doesn't have the nerve to fill her in on the situation he's gotten them into.

James Marsden as Owen Ashe in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop meets with the buyer... and it's Ashe with more blackmail

Ashe and Same pivot from a fancy restaurant to a smaller pizzeria and get to know each other better. Finally, Sam asks what Ashe does for a living. He explains that he owns a shipping company with container ships. Naturally, it's easy to see how quickly something like could be shady. They have an easy chemistry and seem to hit it off extremely well. Westmont better watch out!

While smoking together and clearing the air, Coop and Ali are surprised when Tori shows up and moves in to get away from Mel. The next day, Coop meets with the book's buyer... Come to find out, it's Ashe. He's beyond surprised. Coop pays Ashe $150,000 and promised to get him the rest, but Ashe has a deal to propose. He wants to move money into a hedge fund. He's looking to invest $400 million, but he's on the Office of Foreign Assets Control list. His assets are vulnerable to seizure.

What Ashe is asking Coop to do is against the law in a different way than Coop has already been breaking the law. Coop believes that no one will be able to manage his portfolio and diversify his assets. Then the ultimatum and blackmail hits: Help him or get turned in. Ashe gives him two days to devise a plan. With one decision, he made his situation much, much worse.

Mel calls Coop the "vacation parent" who never said no, which is why Tori ran to him. He doesn't take offense her essentially calling him permissive and absent. At the end of the day, Mel is worrying about the future. Later that night, Coop breaks the news about Ashe to Barney, who surprisingly sees this as an opportunity for Coop. While watching a movie with Tori, the cops bang on his door and Ashe arrests him, but it was only a nightmare.

Coop meets with Ashe on the driving range the next day and explains his plan for his accounts. He's talked the amount of money up to a billion to make it seem more legitimate. But Ashe isn't entertaining Coop's usual fee. His payment is not getting arrested. Elena calls with their next target, but Coop feigns a backache to get out of it. Coop's also not thrilled that Hunter's interested in Ashe's daughter. It's one of the many complications as he gets back to old business of dealmaking.

Watch Your Friends and Neighbors only on Apple TV.