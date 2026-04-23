Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 release time (in each time zone) and preview

Is it too soon to say that Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 is even better than season 1? We're not even halfway through the follow-up season and it's firing on all cylinders, so much so that waiting one week in between new episodes feels nearly impossible. When TV's this good, we don't want to wait, but thankfully, a new episode has arrived to add more mess to Coop's plate.

In Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3, Coop thought that getting caught by Ashe would be the worst of his worries, but he quickly realized that he's outmatched. He didn't know who he was stealing from and underestimated the power of his opponent. Now, he's saddled with some rather sizable blackmail and thrust back into the world of dealmaking whether he likes it or not.

As Coop and Ashe continue to figure out their strange new partnership, which has some increasingly lopsided power dynamics, a Passover seder gathering in Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 brings the community together for better or worse. When can we watch the fireworks begin on Apple TV? Here's what you need to know to catch the hot new episode!

Olivia Munn, James Marsden, Jon Hamm and Heather Lind in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 release time

In case you still haven't committed the show's release time to memory (don't worry, it can be quite confusing!), new Your Friends and Neighbors episodes are available to stream globally on Apple TV on Fridays. However, viewers in the United States and other time zones are able to catch the episodes "early." Technically, Apple drops the episodes at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

That's an especially convenient time for those on the West Coast of the United States, since episodes become available at 6 p.m. PT. Whether you tune in right away or turn the episode on after work, after dinner, or before bed, you can check out the new episode ahead of the weekend. But it's also fair to save Your Friends and Neighbors for a Friday night treat.

Check out when Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 releases by time zone:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, April 23

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, April 23

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, April 23

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 23

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Thursday, April 23

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Friday, April 24

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, April 24

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, April 24

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Friday, April 24

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Friday, April 24

New Zealand: 2:00 p.m. NZST on Friday, April 24

James Marsden and Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop and Ashe are now partners in season 2 episode 4

As previously mentioned, Coop getting caught robbing Ashe's house was only the beginning of his problems. From what little we had learned about Ashe up until that point, we knew that he wasn't just going to take an apology or a payback and let Coop off the hook. There are several hooks and Ashe has put Coop on all of them will a chilling, threatening, but somehow still warm smile.

It's going to be interesting to see how their clash translates to their community and friends, especially when an intimate event brings them together under one roof. Here's the episode's official synopsis as shared by Apple TV: "Hari and Gretchen’s Passover seder brings the neighborhood together for wine, food, and drama." Will their neighbors wonder why they're suddenly thick as thieves?

Obviously, they have the cover that Coop's helping invest Ashe's money, but there's no way anyone will be able to sniff out the specifics of their arrangement, including how Coop landed in this position, what brought him back to his old career, and the legalities of what Ashe's business is involved in. Surely, they will be able to notice Coop's discomfort though, right?

Beyond the Coop and Ashe of it all, Sam will also be present at this seder, marking her first foray back into the community. Now that she's dating Ashe, all bets are off for her haters. Mel and Tori will likely still be at odds after Tori moved in with Coop. Can the Cooper family drama cool off enough for Coop to have at least one aspect of his life even a little bit uncomplicated? Probably not!