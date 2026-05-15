Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 7 recap: Two unexpected arrests are made

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 inches closer and closer to its end, but there's still so much before what's sure to be a shocking conclusion. Last week, Coop and his family attended his father's funeral and wake, which brought about emotional moments and startling revelations. Coop learned something about himself, but will he apply those lessons moving forward?

In the beginning of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 7, Coop receives a call from Elena while closing his deal for Ashe and returning to his old firm. Before signing, he hallucinates his father in the corner of the room staring at him with disapproval. Back at home, he finally takes Elena's call but she does him one better by dropping by to check on him. She brings him a new opportunity, but he's going to be in the Hamptons. He also finally confesses about Ashe's blackmail and investment.

Coop and Hunter take off for the Hamptons, leaving Mel to her own devices for the weekend. Nick, Barney, and Grace join as well, and Coop asks Barney about getting his money since he missed a child support payment. They arrive at Ashe's rebuilt Hamptons mansion, and Sam approaches Coop with condolences and an apology. Meanwhile, Ashe is ready to plow forward on Nick's gyms.

Hoon Lee, Eunice Bae, Jon Hamm, Mark Tallman and Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

The FBI invades Ashe's house during the Hamptons getaway

Back to home, Mel tries to drown out the construction noises and calls Ali to hang out since they're both alone for the weekend. Ali's stuck teaching, and Mel seems to have her eye on one of the construction workers. The next morning, Sam watches the sunrise alone and watches as Ashe shoots and kills a deer on the property. She fights back against his use of guns.

Coop and Hunter head into town and bond over a vulnerable conversation about missing their dad and grandfather. He runs into Bosley, an acquaintance, who comments on his return to Jack's firm. He also runs into Cricket Birch and he invites her to Ashe's party. Suddenly, Ashe's lawyer shows up along with the FBI. Everyone watches as he argues outside. His lawyer escorts two agents inside the mansion and they leave carrying items and boxes. Ashe writes it off as a common headache.

Even though everyone considered leaving, they stay. But Sam's beginning to feel uneasy and looks to Coop. Ali and Mel hang out by the pool, and Mel decides to text Tori with an invite. She's going to a party, but Mel's at least grateful she responded. While getting ready for the party, Sam spots a ransacked room with papers strewn about and framed portrait of Ashe's wife.

She searches through drawers but gets caught by Ashe before she can look at anything. He's not mad and understands why she would be on edge. He offers her a chance to leave and she asks for the truth. He explains that the FBI was assisting Interpol, and they are trying to pin him with maritime crime, but he denies any wrongdoing. (Well...) Sam asks if he's an arms dealer, but he doesn't admit enough to confirm. He only insists he's on the "right side of the law."

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop and Sam share a kiss, Mel and Tori get arrested

Nick confides in Barney about his concerns with getting involved with Ashe. Barney agrees to look into whether they have wiggle room in the deal. Ashe meets Coop down on the beach after his swim with Luc DeMille about managing more of his money. There's not really an offer, just more blackmail and thinly veiled threats. He compares notes with Barney, who wants to get Ashe out of their lives, but Coop's non-negotiable deal with Ashe giving him 5% of everything is on the line.

Ashe gives Coop, Nick, and Barney a drink containing MDMA to start off the party, and they end up lying down on lounge chairs. Cricket comes to the party, and in his drugged state, Coop immediately kisses her. Meanwhile, Tori's also at a party getting drunk, and Mel and Ali's hang out now includes alcohol, too. Grace interrupts Coop and Cricket to confront him about what he's up to with Barney. She's onto them and threatens his life if anything happens to Barney again.

Coop stumbles upon Sam in a bedroom crying alone about what she has witnessed with Ashe so far this weekend. She's spiraling about the men she chooses, including Coop, and he tries to comfort her. She asks if he thinks she's making a bad decision dating Ashe, and he thinks she might be based on his closeness to him. Their conversation brings them closure and brings them closer, which also includes an unexpected kiss. Sam stops them before it goes too far. Ashe still won't like this.

Tori briefly leaves the party to move her car since she's blocking someone, but when she reaches the end of the driveway, she runs right into another car. Unfortunately, she's caught by the police. Meanwhile, Mel and Ali tip over the neighbor's porta-potty. Mel slips and falls in the leaked water and gets caught by the neighbors, ending up getting her arrested. When she's taken to jail, she's shocked to see Tori sitting in another holding cell. Ali calls Coop to inform him of the arrests.

Before leaving the Hamptons, Coop informs his friends that Mel and Tori were arrested. Grace offers to drive Coop since he's not sober, and given their conversation earlier, it's a tense car ride. They nearly run directly into a deer that's standing in the middle of the road. First thing in the morning, Coop bails his ex-wife and daughter from jail, and the three of them have a walk of shame. Later that night while taking out the trash, a mystery car on his street speeds off, nearly hitting him.

Your Friends and Neighbors releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV.