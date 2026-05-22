Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 8 recap: Ashe sets a dangerous trap for Coop

The closer we get to the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale, the more things are beginning to heat up. As Coop falls deeper into Ashe's clutches with another unavoidable deal, his family continues to fall apart thanks to Mel and Tori's surprising arrests. With the pressure mounting from all sides, can Coop keep his head above water and save his family from destruction?

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 8 begins Coop, Mel, and Tori meeting with Kat to go over Tori's DUI case. They're opening to get the DUI thrown out or, at the very least, have her records sealed, but Kat says Tori turning down Princeton makes her case look worse. Mel isn't allowing Tori to take this lightly, and Tori throws Mel's arrest in her face, too. Coop stands up for both of them.

Kat suggests that Mel honors Tori's wishes to not attend the hearing given her own arrest, which Kat believes the charges can get dropped with an apology. If she doesn't go this route, Mel's case could get even trickier. Coop talks her through the situation and makes her realize that she needs to apologize. He's worried about her behavior after what she expressed to him.

Coop feels guilty for the example he's setting for his children, though they may not know the dangerous decisions he's making behind the scenes. Later that night, Coop visits Liv to ask for a compliance review of his Excelsior fund and admits that the funds will come back bad. He shares the full truth about Ashe with her, and she can't believe it.

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop and Barney plan their exit from Ashe

Liv refuses to help Coop with his "crisis of conscience" and expects it will continue to fly under the radar. Getting this out would hurt them both. As Coop realizes, there's no easy way out or quick fix. The next day, Sam walks buyers through a house that's still under construction, and they ask about her relationship with Ashe. She admits that it's not an easy relationship, but they push her to keep giving it a chance. Mostly because he's rich, which doesn't seem like a factor for Sam.

Mel stops by her neighbors' house to apologize about the incident in their backyard and admit her intention to make amends. She agrees to pay damages, and Brie hits her with another caveat: anger management courses. She doesn't appreciate the insinuation but begrudgingly agrees to look into it. Coop and Ali have coffee with their mother, and it's tense between the siblings since Coop holds Ali partially accountable for what happened to Mel. Ali also wants to get her own place.

When Sam gets home from work, she finds her sons playing with Ashe, who dropped by unannounced. He introduced himself to her kids without her knowledge. Ashe also has his own chefs in her kitchen. She kicks the chefs and Ashe out of frustration and her need for space. It's clear that he's not a big fan of rejection. Coop admits to Barney that he told Liv the truth, and he freaks out. Barney drops the bomb that Ashe has been investigated for the disappearances of three people.

Coop could be the next victim if any part of this goes bad. But they need to find another way to get Ashe out of their lives. Coop decides to fire Barney to make sure that at least person is safe from Ashe. Elena's surprised to find Felix in her apartment spewing more threats and a deadline for her to get $50k to him by the end of the week. Back at home, Barney confronts Grace about talking to Coop behind his back. They have an honest conversation that's been a long time coming.

The next morning, Coop teaches Hunter to drive, and he still needs some practice to put it lightly. After dropping everyone at school, Coop gets intercepted by Ashe. He apologizes for what happened at the beach and reaffirms that Coop can either accept or turn down his offer. But realistically, this has to be a trap. Elena and Coop meet for their first robbery in a minute, which Elena's really banking on. Coop snoops around the house and finds his old friend's valuable baseball cards.

Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Mel and Sam bury a dog as Coop gets kidnapped

The robbery turns into a real situation when his friends return home within minutes of Coop entering the house. Gordy and Lisa are fighting, and Coop's racing for an escape as the couple races around the house nearly catching him. For some reason, Coop goes upstairs and so does the couple. He's trapped in the bathroom while the couple argues in the hallway. Coop considers jumping out of the window, but he knows that his back can't handle the two-story fall.

While teaching, Ali becomes overcome with emotion and walks right out of her classroom. The students are confused, but she walks all the way out of the school and doesn't look back. Meanwhile, Coop realizes he's going to be late for Tori's hearing and talks to his father's ghost. He tries to justify himself to his dad's judgment. In spite of the fact, that he could be caught, Coop walks out of the house right in front of Gordy and Lisa, but they don't even notice him slip out the front door.

Coop makes it to the hearing on time as Kate pleads Tori's case. The judge agrees to suspend Tori's license for six months and sentences her to 50 hours community service. Upon completion, the infraction will be expunged from her record. Tori feels lighter after the hearing ends. When she finds Mel waiting for her outside the courtroom, Tori runs right into her arms in tears. Unfortunately, Mel's neighbors took out a restraining order on her after finding the video of her punching Sam.

They're threatening to use the video to have her therapist's license revoked. Kat instructs her to complete avoid her neighbors at all costs. However, when she gets home, she speeds into the driveway, angered at a truck on the street, and accidentally runs over their dog. As she cries over its body, Sam pulls in behind her and she explains the situation. Sam offers to help bury the dog rather than telling the neighbors the truth. They hit a pipe while digging, making a real mess.

Sam talks Mel through her problems and tells her honesty that she needs to take care of herself, possibly looking into medication. Sam also admits that she can't shake the feeling that Ashe is dangerous in a serious way. In the midst of a real mess, they have seemingly repaired their friendship. Hunter asks Tori to move back home and she agrees. Coop checks on Ali as she packs up her things to move out. After Ali drives away, a van pulls up behind Coop and kidnaps him. Is this Ashe's trap?

Your Friends and Neighbors releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV.