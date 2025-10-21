11 Netflix shows definitely coming back in 2026, according to Ted Sarandos

Netflix has a bunch of new shows and movies still to come in 2025, but the streamer’s 2026 lineup looks absolutely stacked.

During Netflix’s Q3 earnings call on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed 11 Netflix shows returning for new seasons next year, including Bridgerton, Ginny and Georgia, and Outer Banks.

The early look at the new season is an indication of just how big next year could be for Netflix after saying goodbye to its biggest show, Stranger Things, on the final day of 2025.

Here's what Sarandos said on the earnings call:

"I wanted to give you a little bit of color into 2026. We’re really particularly excited about a few things coming up next year like the returns of some of our biggest and most beloved shows like Bridgerton, Beef, Emily in Paris, One Piece, Outer Banks, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point, Ginny and Georgia, Lupin, all coming back for new seasons in 2026."

Returning Netflix shows coming in 2026

We shared the full list of the Netflix shows Sarandos confirmed for release in 2026:

Bridgerton season 4

Beef season 2

Emily in Paris season 6

One Piece season 2

Outer Banks season 5

Virgin River season 7

The Gentlemen season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

Running Point season 2

Ginny and Georgia season 4

Lupin season 4

Of that list, Bridgerton season 4 is no surprise. That's been confirmed for a long time, and Netflix has already announced the two-part premiere dates (Jan. 29 and Feb. 26, 2026) for the new season. We also knew that Outer Banks season 5 was confirmed for 2026, along with One Piece season 2 and Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

There's no doubt Bridgerton will probably be the biggest show of the year. There are two seasons of the series on the all-time Netflix Top 10, and season 3 was very popular in 2024. Of the remaining shows, Ginny and Georgia season 4 will also be super popular. We had a long wait between seasons, but hopefully, that wait should be a bit shorter for season 4.

Emily in Paris is also interesting. We already know Emily in Paris season 5 is already coming later this year (Dec. 18), so I'm assuming Sarandos is referencing that the series is renewed for season 6.

Virgin River season 7, which was filmed and wrapped earlier this year, was the one show that could possibly still be in the running for a 2025 release, but 2026 was always looking more likely.

While this list of 11 returning shows is a big deal, there are probably more than a few big shows that Sarandos left off the list, including new seasons of Ransom Canyon, Sweet Magnolias, 3 Body Problem, The Night Agent, The Lincoln Layer, XO, Kitty, and many more.

Sarandos also mentioned some of the big new Netflix shows coming in 2026, as well.

"Lots and lots of brand new series are coming out in 2026. Golf with Will Ferrell, Little House on the Prairie, Man on Fire, new series from the Duffer Brothers, an amazing slate of K-dramas. That’s just to name a few, but in other words we have a pretty great 2026 coming up after this pretty phenomenal Q4."

Although Sarandos didn't name many new shows, that list of four, including the Duffer brothers' new show, is especially exciting. I believe Sarandos is referring to The Boroughs, which is a supernatural mystery series about a retirement community. It sounds fantastic, and it stars Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, Jena Malone, Clarke Peters, and Denis O'Hare.

Golf starring Will Ferrell and Little House on the Prairie are going to be massive hits on Netflix, as well.

We'll continue to share more updates about Netflix's 2026 lineup as we find out! Stay tuned for more Netflix news.