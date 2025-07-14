New Emily in Paris season 5 update reveals when filming officially wraps

Emily in Paris made its way to Rome for the first time in season 4, and in season 5, the Netflix romantic comedy series will also make a pit stop in another Italian city! A new update about the upcoming new season has revealed a new filming location and also seems to suggest when production will wrap. That's quite the exciting update to share with fans!

According to Deadline, Emily in Paris season 5 will make its way to Venice, Italy to film a portion of the season from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25. The news of Emily Cooper bringing her professional and personal misadventures to Venice were confirmed by the city's mayor Luca Zaia on social media. Emily in Paris will capture the historic city and wrap just a couple days ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

Emily in Paris season 5 heads to Venice for final filming stretch

Unless there are extra filming days still ahead of the Aug. 25 wrap date in Venice, Emily in Paris season 5 will more than likely complete production in Venice. Production kicked off back in May 2025 in Rome, picking up where season 4 left off, and then returned to Paris this summer. Heading back to Italy in August seems to suggest the final stretch of filming for the season.

The series usually films its seasons for around four months, and the August wrap date would fulfill that typical filming cycle. Lily Collins announced that season 5 had begun filming in May 2025 with her traditional selfie post on social media. As usual, Collins will also let us know when filming has been completed, which could definitely be in August (or at least by the end of summer).

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 409 of Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

Netflix has already confirmed that Emily in Paris season 5 will premiere in 2025, so no matter when filming wraps this summer, we can expect all of the episodes to be released before the end of the year. Fingers crossed, this time around, Netflix doesn't release the season in two parts. While that worked to split Emily's time between Paris and Rome, we need all of the drama at once!

There's definitely going to be a lot of drama in store for Emily in season 5 since all of her love interests are on board. Of course, Marcello will be on hand as her current boyfriend, but Gabriel's also back to fight for her affections once again. Alfie, who moved on with a new girlfriend in season 4, will return as a series regular, and One Tree Hill favorite Bryan Greenberg joined the cast as another American in Paris.

It's unclear if Greenberg's character (ironically also named Jake, like his famous OTH character) will be vying for Emily's heart, but we'll find out what's next for our girl when season 5 premieres later this year. For now, we're predicting a release in either November or December ahead of Stranger Things season 5 drops, though anything's possible when it comes to Emily Cooper!

