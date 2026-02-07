16 iconic Schitt's Creek moments worth reliving

Now that Schitt’s Creek is on HBO Max, here’s a look at the iconic moments from the series that live rent-free for fans!

When Schitt’s Creek premiered in 2015, it looked like a quirky comedy, yet not that special. It follows the Roses, an uber-rich family who lose everything thanks to a crooked business manager. Their sole remaining asset is a town called Schitt’s Creek, which they bought on a lark and now have to live in.

It took a while for the show to really click, but once it did, it quickly became one of the funniest, most warm-hearted, and beautifully written shows on television. Watching Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and the late, great Catherine O’Hara navigate this eccentric town with their own outrageous attitudes was comedy gold. That was proven by how the final season made history by sweeping the Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and all four leads earning honors.

Yet the series had an amazing heart to it that would astound viewers. They fell in love with the characters, the setting, the emotional beats and more. In honor of it coming to HBO Max and the sad recent passing of O’Hara, here’s a look at the most iconic moments of Schitt’s Creek that made it a winner with so many.

Note: For the sake of brevity, we’ll skip running gags like “Bebe’s Chamber” and “Ew, David” or the countless stories of Alexis’ wild past. Cutting it down to 16 was hard enough, and keep in mind that any episode of Schitt’s Creek is packed with incredible scenes that put almost any other comedy to shame.

The Sign (Don’t Worry, It’s His Sister, Season 1, episode 3)

The first season of Schitt’s Creek was pretty rough as the show was finding its footing. However, the third episode was the first true showcase for how offbeat the town and, by extension, the show would be. Johnny is horrified to discover the town’s welcoming sign, which has been up for decades, has a man and a woman by a river in a rather…compromising pose. More hilarious is Johnny realizing no one on the town council sees this as a problem. The “solution” is just as outlandish as the proof of how nutty this show could be.

Moria’s Audition (Wine and Roses, Season 1 Episode 6)

If any scene proves Catherine O’Hara was a comedic genius, it’s this. The show had mentioned Moria not being anywhere near the good actress she painted herself as, but no proof. That came with Moira attempting to craft a commercial for Herb Ertlinger’s wines. What follows is a comedic tour de force that no one else could pull off. No matter how many times you watch it, you still howl with laughter, and it's a legacy moment not just for the series but for the actress who pulled it off.

Schitt's Creek -- "New Car" -- Image Number: SCH303_9442.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Daniel Levy as David Rose and Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

David’s Metaphor (Honeymoon, Season 1 Episode 10)

David was always one of the show’s best characters, while this was the first sign he was deeper than he seemed. When one-time hookup Stevie (Emily Hampshire) is surprised to learn David is pansexual, he answers with a wonderful metaphor comparing how people enjoy different types of wine. “I like the wine, not the label.” It’s an excellent summation of David’s character and a strong message as well.

Schitt's Creek -- "Finding David" -- Image Number: SCH201_2677.jpg -- Pictured: Daniel Levy as David Rose -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

Amish David (Season 2 Episode 1)

The second season kicked off with the family searching for David, who’d fled the town at the horror of having to stay there. They eventually track him down to an Amish community, and the sight of Dan Levy in all-black holding a pitchfork became an instant meme. The family yelling at each other over the fences while the Amish people look as upset as they could be is also stellar. Of course, the trip doesn’t last long, but it proves that David steals attention anywhere he goes.

The Cooking Scene (Family Dinner, Season 2 Episode 2)

Anyone who has ever cooked with their mother can relate to this scene. Given how the Schitts relied on servants for so long, it’s no wonder they don’t know how to cook for themselves. That leads to a gem of a scene of David and Moira trying to put together a dinner, which escalates every moment. Their flustered repeating of “Fold in the cheese” is a fan-favorite line, even as it becomes a strange bonding moment and one of the best of the entire show.

The Dance (Dancing With Myself Season 2 Episode 13)

The second season finale already had a great moment when Jonathan and Moira reunite with some old friends, only to realize how awful they are to defend the town, as well as Roland and Jocelyn. They then head to a local barn party where they let Alexis and David know how much they love him and dance as a family. It was amazing to see the Roses being themselves and embracing each other and the town as a major step forward.

Schitt's Creek -- "Meet the Parents" -- Image Number: SCH511_0291.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Daniel Levy as David Rose and Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

Patrick and David Kiss/Alexis’ graduation (Grad Night, Season 3, Episode 13)

The third season finale is packed with splendid moments, with the biggest being Patrick (Noah Reid) and David finally kissing after a season of flirting with each other. Seeing the normally wild David confronting his feelings for Patrick and embracing him was lovely. Just as great is Alexis finally graduating high school, thinking no one came, only to be surprised first by Ted, then by Moira leading the “Jazzangels” in a song for her. Two fantastic elements combined for a fine finale.

Patrick’s Serenade (Open Mic, Season 4 Episode 6)

What could have been a wince-inducing night instead became arguably the most romantic of the entire show. At an “open song” night at the apothecary, Patrick sings a cover of Tina Turner's "Simply the Best." The crowd is wowed by it, and viewers can be impressed by how this is really Noah Reid singing it. It’s no wonder David fell for Patrick right there as many viewers did the same.

The Love Declaration (Season 4 Episode 12)

We get not one but two major relationship upgrades in this episode. The first is how Ted (Dustin Milligan) realizes he made a mistake by not staying with Alexis. After a warm talk with David, Ted crashes Alexis’ Singles Week event to declare his love for her. That inspires David to say the “l-word” for the first time with Patrick, who returns it. Both were beautiful payoffs on these long-running romances.

Schitt's Creek -- "Driving Test" -- Image Number: SCH304_6363.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Catherine OHara as Moira Rose and Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose (Season 4 Episode 13)

Of course, Schitt’s Creek couldn’t do a typical Christmas episode. The story has Johnny wanting to throw a family Christmas despite A) being Jewish and B) the family no longer being rich. It’s a mess of bad schedules, bungling, a terrible tree, and Johnny storming off to eat at the cafe. That had the rest of the family realizing how much this meant to him, so they arranged for a grand town celebration at the hotel. Pure comedy leading to pure warmth, this episode is Schitt’s Creek to a tee.

Alexis's "A Little Bit Alexis" Performance (The Hospies, Season 5, Episode 8)

There’s an entire other list to be made of nothing but Alexis moments, as Annie Murphy was a sensation in the role. Yet one that’s become its own meme is when she auditions for a production of Cabaret and launches into her own self-written song. Annie Murphy is a marvel with her dancing, over-the-top gyrations, and sheer glee, delivering an ode to herself. Maybe she didn’t get the part, but the song is a banger.

Schitt's Creek -- "The Plant" -- Image Number: SCH503_0099.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer and Daniel Levy as David Rose -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

Patrick Comes Out (Meet the Parents Season 5, episode 11)

Any storyline involving coming out to family is going to be emotional. The show does a twist on it when Patrick’s parents come to town and are stunned when Johnny tells them he’s dating Patrick. It turns out Patrick never told them he was gay and worried about how they would take it. David drops his usual sarcasm and ego to assure Patrick he’s there for them, climaxing in a fantastic scene of Patrick informing his parents, who only wish he’d told them sooner. Another showcase for the heart of the series.

Schitt's Creek -- "Open Mic" -- Image Number: SCH406_0229.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer and Daniel Levy as David Rose -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

Patrick Proposes (The Hike Season 5 Episode 13)

After their amazing courtship, it was still something to see Patrick and David make it official. It couldn’t be easy, as David hates the trip hiking up a mountain, and that’s before Patrick injures his foot. It turns out Patrick was planning a grand proposal with the mountain view as the backdrop. While it seems David is more impressed by the 24-karat rings, he easily says yes to confirm the pair as the best love story on the show.

Stevie’s Song (Life is a Cabaret, Season 5 Episode 14)

Emily Hampshire has a very underrated singing voice that finally got the spotlight in this episode. Nervous about starring in the local production of Cabaret, Stevie gets a warm pep talk from Moira that assuages her nerves. That allows her to perform a fantastic rendition of “Maybe This Time” while Moira beams with pride. Moira letting someone else take the spotlight shows her own growth, which makes Stevie’s moment even better.

Schitt's Creek -- "General Store" -- Image Number: SCH307_2779.jpg -- Pictured: Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose -- Photo: 2020 Pop Media Group LLC.

The Warm Breakup (The Presidential Suite Season 6 Episode 8

Breakups shouldn’t be this endearing. Just as fans thought Ted and Alexis would be taking the next big step, Ted gets a big job opportunity in the Galapagos Islands, while Alexis gets a boost for her publicity career. Over dinner, the pair realizes that they don’t want to follow the other but also won’t stand in the way of their futures. So while still in love with each other, they break up, but the hope that they can somehow find a way back to each other removes the sting of the moment.

The Farewell (Happy Ending, Season 6 Episode 14)

The series finale was always going to be a huge event. Yet the series pulled it off well, as David and Patrick are married with Moira (in the wildest outfit imaginable) presiding over the ceremony. We get a big performance from the Jazzangels, a last spin in the jacuzzi, and, best of all, the town sign has now been replaced by a portrait of the Roses. Few comedies can match how well Schitt’s Creek stuck the landing.

Schitt’s Creek is now streaming on HBO Max.