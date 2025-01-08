All 7 Taylor Sheridan shows, ranked from worst to best

Since Yellowstone premiered in 2018, no one has created more TV shows than Taylor Sheridan. In those six years, Sheridan is responsible for seven new shows and a combined 15 seasons of TV. That's quite the track record.

After Yellowstone came to an end in late 2024 and with even more new seasons and shows from Sheridan on the way soon, we thought it would be a good time to rank all seven of Sheridan's shows from worst to best.

Let's get the list started with, unforutunately, the worst and most recently released of Sheridan's shows, Landman.

7. Landman

Where to watch: Paramount+

Landman is the newest of Sheridan's shows. The series just premiered on Paramount+ on Nov. 17, 2024, We're nearing the end of the first season on Jan. 12. Even if the finale knocks it out of the park, Landman is still going to be the worst of Sheridan's shows.

Landman is not unwatchable or anything like that. It has an outstanding cast working hard to bring this story to life, including Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and more. The series is a little too gritty without any relief or attractive quality if that makes sense. It just feels like work to watch, and that's my biggest problem with the series.

The series tells the story of a booming oil town in West Texas as anyone and everyone tries to make a play. Lots of people end up getting hurt in the process.

So far, Landman season 2 has not been ordered yet, but I think everyone is expecting this series to get another crack at it. Stay tuned for more information about Landman season 2.

6. Mayor of Kingstown

Where to watch: Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown comes in at the No. 6 spot in the ranking Sheridan's shows. There's obviously a lot to like about the Mayor of Kingstown. Jeremy Renner is great as Mike McLusky in the series that premiered on Paramount+ way back in November 2021. So far, three seasons have aired through the start of 2024, and the show is already renewed for a fourth season.

So, it's clear that people like this show. There's a clear following, but it's a tough one for me. I just don't think the show is all that good compared to some of Sheridan's other projects. Aside from Yellowstone, this is Sheridan's longest-running show, but I guess it's not slowing down any time soon.

For those who don't know, the series follows Mike (Renner), who runs the show in a literal prison town. For me, it's just not that appealing of a premise, and that's why it's near the bottom of the ranking of Sheridan's shows.

5. Lioness

Where to watch: Paramount+

This is where Sheridan's shows start to get pretty good! As mentioned, Landman and Mayor of Kingstown aren't my cups of tea, but the rest of the shows on this list, starting with Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña, are quite good!

Lioness premiered on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023. So far, we've already seen two seasons of the series that tell the story of Joe McNamara (Saldaña) and her team within the CIA, Lioness. This show is a breath of fresh air at times compared to many of Sheridan's shows, especially the Yellowstone shows, because it's more of a spy-action thriller than a crime family drama. The second season actually just came to an end in December 2024, so you're not too far behind!

Saldaña is easily the best part of this show. She's such a talented performer who elevates a pretty formulaic spy story to another level. We're still waiting to find out if Lioness season 3 is happening, but we have a good feeling that this is not the end of the series.

4. 1883

Where to watch: Paramount+

It was tough to rank 1883 and compare it to some of Sheridan's other shows, but ultimately, 1883 settled right outside the top three. And, it's not because this show isn't good. 1883 is a good series. In fact, some elements, including Sam Elliott's performance in 1883, are as good as anything we've seen from Sheridan's shows ever. There are other elements, including some of the portrayals of Native Americans in the series, that just don't work well.

1883 premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021. The series, which also stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in excellent roles, explores the Dutton family's journey to the Western United States in the late 1800s. Out of all of the Yellowstone shows and spinoffs, 1883 might just be the most brutal.

There were many rumors and rumblings about 1883 season 2 on Paramount+. Instead, Lawmen: Bass Reeves continued some of the stories of these characters.

3. Tulsa King

Where to watch: Paramount+

With the exception of The Penguin, Tulsa King is the best gangster/mob show on TV right now, and that's why it's the third-best of Sheridan's shows so far.

Tulsa King stars Sylvestre Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, also known as The General, who is sent from New York to Oklahoma after serving a couple of dimes in prison to set up mafia operations in and around Tulsa as his empire expands. The series premiered on Paramount+ back in November 2022. The second season just premiered in the fall of 2024, so you're not too far behind if you haven't seen this show yet.

Tonally, Tulsa King feels a little different than some of Sheridan's other shows. It's almost a parody at times of the gangster drama, and it works really well with Stallone and his style.

According to reports, Tulsa King has already been renewed for season 3 and 4 on Paramount+, so it could definitely move up a few spots on the list if things keep going well!

2. 1923

Where to watch: Paramount+

This might be a bit controversial, but there's no doubt in my mind that 1923 is the second-best of all Sheridan's shows. The Rotten Tomatoes score might not reflect it. Some of the fans might not agree, but this show is stellar!

First of all, none of Sheridan's shows have the cast that 1923 has. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, which is the second prequel to Yellowstone following the success of 1883, which is very good as I've already mentioned. The series explores the Dutton family which lays the groundwork for the family's ventures in the post-World War I West. Brandon Sklenar, Timothy Dalton, Julia Schlaepfer, Isabel May, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph, and more also star in this series. As I mentioned, it just has a great cast!

Obviously, most of Sheridan's shows are full of beautiful cinematography. There are so many epic shots in this series. To me, 1923 is the best of the bunch in that regard.

Clearly, there are a few things that miss the mark in 1923, but overall, it's a solid show. 1923 season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Feb. 23, 2025. Maybe, it'll be good enough to take the top spot from Sheridan's best show right now.

1. Yellowstone

Where to watch: Paramount Network and Peacock

Yellowstone has to be considered the best of all of Sheridan's shows! It ran for five (but basically six) seasons on Paramount Network, and it's one of the most popular TV shows of the last decade. It definitely reinvigorated a genre. We're now seeing network after network try to copy Sheridan's success with other Yellowstone-esque shows. So far, not one has been able to live up to Yellowstone!

Yellowstone premiered on Paramount in June 2018. Kevin Costner starred in all five seasons as John Dutton, the patriarch and heir to the Dutton Family Ranch and their various business ventures. Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and more starred alongside Costner in the series.

There's been a lot of drama about Yellowstone lately involving Costner, who left the series before season 5 part 2 premiered at the end of 2024. The series has since come to an end, but there is a lot of talk about a future sequel series with a lot of the main cast of Yellowstone returning.

Don't worry, fans! You have not seen the last of Beth, Rip, and these great characters! We'll share more updates about the future of the Yellowstone sequel as we find out.

Well, that's the ranking of all seven of the Taylor Sheridan shows so far! There are many more in the works, so stay tuned for more information.