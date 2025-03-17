1923 season 2 episode 4 recap and review: The Dutton family is growing

We have reached the halfway point of 1923 season 2, and the future of the Dutton family is still up in the air. In1923 season 2 episode 4, "Journey the Rivers of Iron" on Paramount+, Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton are still making moves to take down the Dutton dynasty. Alex and Spencer are still worlds away in their fight to get to each other and save the ranch. And with Taylor Sheridan’s previous revelation at there most likely being no season 3 it feels like he is wasting too much time to get to the finish. Here's a recap and review of the latest episode. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Paramount+

Elizabeth’s dreams of going back to Boston with or without Jack are dashed when she learns she’s with child. It could be the bridge that heals their marriage and sets them on track. Or it could make things even worse for Jack, depending on if she’s going to use the child to keep him in line. All the Dutton men are a little weak when it comes to their women. Jack even more so.

Episode 4 fell more filler-like than anything to wrap up stories within the story. At the beginning of the episode, Zane Davis got his surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. And by the end of the episode he was walking around with no problem and embracing his wife. If they can move things along so fast for a secondary character like Zane, I’m not sure why they can’t do it for Alex and Spencer.

Whitfield lays out an infrastructure plan to build a winter park resort in Montana. The state will pay for the project because of the tax revenue it will bring. Montana only stands to gain from this venture. The only problem is his proposal puts the resort on the Yellowstone. He’s going to have to go through Jacob to do it. Whitfield reminds Banner it’s time to build that army he promised him. But I think Banner knows how this going to end for them. You never count out the Duttons.

Paramount+

“I’ve never seen anyone so desperate to reach Billings”

After being assaulted and robbed in the bathroom, Alex has to run barefoot to get on the train heading to Boston. I’m not sure if this pregnancy is going to last by the time she gets to Montana. If she’s able to carry to full term it will be a miracle. I do however love the fight Alex has to get to her new family and new home. You can never question her loyalty.

Elizabeth should pay mind to how Alice acts as a wife. She’s loving and supporting something Elizabeth should make note of. While in the procedure, Cara apologizes to Alice for what has been done to them. There is guilt there. Heavy guilt because the Duttons are the reason for it all. Greed is the one downfall of them all. Donald Whitfield could care less about who Zane is married to, it’s all about the land.

It took Jacob to save the day when he had a simple talk with Elizabeth. With a touch of understanding, he explains to her that what she’s asking out of Jack is abandonment. Their ranch is under attack and her husband wasn’t raised to turn his back on his own. Though he understands if she needs a break.

Paramount+

Montana is still a dream for Spencer

Spencer has once again found himself between a rock and a hard place. He’s taken in by the Fort Worth sheriff to deliver Luca’s shipment or face 5 years in prison. God knows what would become of the Yellowstone by then. The law used Spencer to lead them right to the Italians. The prohibition era was no joke, but the drama of getting home for Spencer is tedious at best.

If anyone was a magnet for trouble it’s Spencer. After the shootout in Texas, he hops a train and meets a trio of “tax collectors.” They wait until Spencer drifts off to rob him but they are no match for a lion hunter. He jumps off after taking care of that business and the journey continues on. Will he ever get to Montana? That’s the dying question we are all tired of asking.

Donald Whitfield brings up the train station to Banner Creighton. Now we see how it originated. It’s private land owned by the government. No township, no private land, a population of zero that can have no jurors, judges, or law. The crimeless border. Whitfield instructs him to dump the bodies there with the army he created. And to start with the prostitute pet that just died.

I did not have it in my bingo card that it would be Banner Creighton to have some morals, but you can sense he is having doubts about the impending Dutton war. It’s very unlikely that Banner comes out of this unscathed. His wife advises him she’s on board with taking from other families to help her own. There is no honor in taking something you never achieved.

Sometimes it’s hard to forget how serious this show can be. Then there are moments like this between Cara and Jacob that make you swoon. They are undoubtedly the best couple I’ve seen on television in a long time. Perfect for each other in every way, and even in their old age they still tease each other and flirt. I wish we could get a standalone episode of them just being husband and wife. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are a treasure I wish we could keep forever.

A brand-new episode of1923 will premiere next Sunday on Paramount+.