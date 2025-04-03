2 fan-favorite adult animated comedies set release dates after two years away

After what felt like an eternity, two of the most beloved adult animated comedies are finally making their long-awaited return! They are Rick and Morty and South Park. The last time fans got new episodes from both shows was two years ago. Well, that's if we're not counting the South Park television special episode, "The End of Obesity," which was released in 2024. With both shows slated to release brand-new seasons soon, fans are buzzing with excitement for what's to come!

Rick and Morty season 4 Production Still | Warner Bros. Discovery

Let's start off with the Emmy Award-winning series Rick and Morty. The show's eighth season is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. That's 10:00 p.m. CT for those in the Central time zone. The premiere date was revealed at the conclusion of the Rick and Morty April Fools' Day surprise broadcast special that aired on Adult Swim on March 31. A sneak peek of the eighth season was also included at the end of the special. You can check it out below. If you want to skip to the Rick and Morty season 8 sneak peek, it's at the 25:35 mark in the video.

Rick and Morty centers on the mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his anxious grandson Morty Smith as they split their time navigating home life and embarking on strange, interdimensional adventures aboard Rick's flying saucer. While there are barely any details about the eighth season's plot, we can most likely expect to see Rick and Morty getting into even more wild and chaotic situations as they travel through more dangerous and bizarre dimensions.

Here's the official description for Rick and Morty season 8 via Variety:

“Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

The adult animated comedy series was co-created by Dan Harmon. Ian Cardoni returns to voice the role of Rick, with Harry Belden as Morty. Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer also return to voice the characters, Beth, Jerry, and Summer.

South Park The Streaming Wars: Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence. | MTV Entertainment Studios/Viacom

Now, let's talk about South Park. The popular adult animated comedy will be returning with its twenty-seventh season on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 p.m. PT on Comedy Central. For those in the Central time zone, the season 27 premiere will air at 9:30 pm CT on the same date. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park is considered one of the most raunchy adult animated series ever. Fans can expect more of the outrageous humor, bold political commentary, and satirical take on current events that the show is known for in its next installment.

From the new teaser trailer, it looks like this season will tackle real-life events like the recent airplane crashes and the Sean "Diddy" Combs scandal. The teaser also shows dramatic scenes like the Statue of Liberty being pulled down, homes ablaze, and what appears to be a war with Canada. Overall, this doesn't look like a season you want to miss. But honestly, when has there ever been a season of South Park you could skip?