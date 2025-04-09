2 Michael Schur shows worth your time, and 2 you should skip

Overall, creator and writer Michael Schur really does know how to bring some wonderful comedy shows to life. He's known for multiple comedies including writing on The Office, as well as starring in some episodes as Dwight's cousin Mose; co-creating shows hits like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation; and also most recently creating A Man on the Inside which has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. And we think that one is a watch!

And while he has all these great shows as a part of his roster, there's some that might not hit well with everyone. And there's a couple that may not be worth your time. Here's 2 Michael Schur shows to watch and 2 to skip if you're looking for some recommednations.

2 Michael Schur shows to watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Stream all 8 seasons on Peacock

It's no secret that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the best known and popular comedies around, and it's truly for good reason. Schur certainly knew what he was doing when creating the sitcom! One of the main characters in the ensemble cast, Jake, can be a bit annoying at the start and it takes a little bit to get used to him. Like, what is this man child even doing? But his character growth begins and it's so worth the wait.

Though it's revolved around police and detectives, the show knows how to mostly stay lighthearted while also tackling important issues that may come up. The chemistry between the cast was amazing, and each character was hilarious in their own way. Yes, even Boyle was borderline creepy at times. This one is one of my favorites, and I think it will be yours too!

The Good Place

Stream all 4 seasons on Netflix

The Good Place, which ran from 2016 to 2020, is another series that gets all the praises, and it's one that definitely deserves it! Starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, this is one show about death that will keep you alive being entertained by it. I love a story about character growth, and that's what Bell's Eleanor Shellstrop goes through as she's sent to the Good Place in the afterlife even though she knows she doesn't deserve it.

The comedy's premise is original, it has great plot twists you don't see coming, and the pacing of the show allows the story to evolve each season. And that's really what you want to see in a production, even if it is a comedy. That growth in the characters you start to get invested in is one of the reasons why we get so hooked.

2 shows from Michael Schur to skip

Parks and Recreation

Stream all 7 seasons on Peacock

Some of you might come at me for this one, but I do have Parks and Recreation on the Michael Schur shows to skip. And let me tell you why. For me, I love the show. It's not necessarily in my top favorites, but it is one that I really enjoyed. However, it does have some setbacks if you're someone who's been on the fence and don't know if you want to start.

The first season honestly was not good at all. It was clear that the sitcom was trying to find its footing and it took them a while to get there. The chemistry between the cast still wasn't really there, it was definitely a work in progress. The second season, things started to pick up. However it wasn't until Adam Scott and Rob Lowe joined the show full-time in Parks and Rec season 3 that I feel like things really took off. And if we're being real, I don't think the series would have continued to have the success it had without the two actors coming on board.

From season 3 and onward, it's an amusing watch and you really start getting into it. Though if you're someone who watches a couple of episodes, or maybe even gives a series the whole season, but then back away if it doesn't grab your attention. That's probably what's going to happen to you here. It is worth waiting for. But I also understand why you wouldn't want to. And that's why Parks and Rec is on the skip list, even though it hurts my heart.

Rutherford Falls

Stream all 2 seasons on Peacock

Rutherford Falls had a lot of potential, but it was cancelled only after two seasons. The series is centered around Nathan Rutherford, played by The Office's Ed Helms, and Raegan Wells, portrayed by Jana Schmieding. The two have been friends for a long time, but might start to clash when the statue of the town founder, Nathan's ancestor, is going to be removed.

He wants to keep it, Raegan would rather open a cultural center to teach the citizens of the town about the Minishonka Nation, who are her ancestors. What doesn't help is that Nathan's ancestor was responsible for attacking people of her nation. And now she's torn between helping out her friend and being loyal to her people. It's a great premise on paper, however when it was executed, especially as a comedy, it didn't really work.