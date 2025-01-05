2025 awards show calendar: When to watch the Oscars, Emmys, and all the biggest award shows!

It's a brand new year, which means it's time to get ready for the upcoming wave of major award shows! Award season is a special time of the year when some of the biggest and most widely followed award shows take place. It's a time to recognize and appreciate the best work in the entertainment industry.

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes

The first major award show of the year will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. It's the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, an award show that honors achievements in both film and television across various genres. The show features categories such as Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, and acting awards for both film and television.

This year's nominees for "Best Television Series - Drama" are The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses and Squid Game. Then, you have TV shows like Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Hacks, Nobody Wants This and Only Murders in the Building nominated for "Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy." It'll be interesting to see who wins in all the different categories!

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS on Jan. 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. If you're subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential plan, you will be able to watch the 2025 Golden Globes on the streaming platform the next day. In addition, well-known comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the award ceremony.

How to watch the 2025 Academy Awards

Next up is the 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. It's the most prestigious award show, and it celebrates and honors the best in the film industry. Some of the major categories to be awarded are "Best Picture," "Best Director," "Best Actor," "Best Actress," and "Best Screenplay."

Nominations have not gone out yet as of Jan. 5. The 2025 Oscar nominations will be announced on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. However, movies like Gladiator, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Anora and Emilia Pérez look to be in good shape to be potentially nominated.

You can catch the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The award ceremony will air live on ABC at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT with Conan O’Brien as host. It will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. If you end up missing the show, it will be available to stream on Hulu the next day as well.

What we know so far about the 2025 Emmy Awards

Last but not least is the 77th Emmy Awards. This is an award show that celebrates the outstanding achievements in television. Many consider the Emmys to be the TV equivalent of the Oscars for film. Unfortunately, an official air date has not yet been announced, but the ceremony has been confirmed to air on CBS sometime in September 2025. The Emmys are usually held in mid-September, so we're probably looking at an air date around that time.

The only other juicy information we know about the 2025 Emmys is when nominations will be announced. The Television Academy has set the date for July 15, 2025. Some shows we could potentially see nominated are Nobody Wants This, The Day of the Jackal and The Penguin.

Once the air date is revealed for the 2025 Emmys, we'll come back and share it with you right away!