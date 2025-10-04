3 binge-worth TV shows to stream this weekend

It's the weekend, and you know what that means! It's time to sit back, get comfortable, and binge-watch one of your favorite TV shows! Because we all worked hard during the week, we deserve a break to let go of some of that stress and just have fun, even if it's getting comfortable with our favorite characters.

If you're anything like me, you have a few favorite shows that you binge-watch on a loop. If you're the type of person who wants to explore all possible options and watch everything, then good news! We have some selections that will help you with setting a new favorite.

In Limbo Ep 1 Charlie (Bob Morley) & Nate (Ryan Corr). Image courtesy ABC Australia

In Limbo (Hulu)

In Limbo is an Australian gem that navigates psychological health in men and the impact it has on everyone, not just those affected. The drama stars The 100's Bob Morley in an emotional role, as his character, Nate, commits suicide and leaves behind his best friend, Charlie (House of the Dragon's Ryan Corr), and family. Yet, Nate comes back as a spirit or an in limbo soul and haunts Charlie, in hopes that his friend could help him cross over.

What I love about In Limbo, aside from the fact that it leaves me an emotional mess (and Morley and Corr's chemistry), is that it covers a topic that is not often explored on television. It also has light humor thrown in, so it's not as depressing as it could have been.

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 on HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

For those seeking romance, history, and glamorous costumes with drama blended in, The Gilded Age is for you. Set in New York City in the 1880s, the series reveals not only how the very elite lived through their wealth, but also how they were influential figures in shaping the United States. One could say that the rich don't have the problems that the poor do, and maybe they're right, but struggles such as women's suffrage, class divisions, and marital relationships are depicted, and they're things that impact everyone.

The Glided Age was created by the same producers from another historical drama, Downton Abbey, so the show carries the same principles as its processor.

STRANGER THINGS. Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2025

Stranger Things (Netflix)

I love anything 1980s, and Stranger Things falls under that rad category. The supernatural drama follows a group of kids as they uncover mysteries and weird phenomena in their small Indiana town. To make it even more absorbing, the clothes, references, and, yes, shopping malls are spot on for the decade, making us who grew up during that period want to go back. Maybe not in the permanent scope, but a revisit so we can relive the moment.

And with season 5 premiering in November, now's the time to rewatch or watch the four first seasons.