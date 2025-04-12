3 Chuck Lorre shows to watch and 3 that aren't worth your time

Chuck Lorre has created some of the best known comedies around! There's so many familiar titles when you look at his list of work, and it's very impressive to see. One of the biggest ones of course is The Big Bang Theory (TBBT), which has become a full-fledged franchise now with the original series, prequel shows Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, and now even a spin-off that could get the green light at Max called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Though Lorre is known for other shows as well. Some are a hit, and some are a miss for various reasons. So if you're a fan of the creator and want to know which ones are worth your time and which ones aren't, you've come to the right place. Here's 3 Chuck Lorre shows to watch and 3 to skip.

Chuck Lorre shows to watch

The Big Bang Theory

Stream all 12 seasons on Max

The Big Bang Theory is one of my favorite shows and it's one of the first comedies that I really got into after Friends and other sitcoms before it. The writing and the beats are so good, you're guaranteed a laugh with every episode. Sheldon's character could get a little annoying a times, fair warning here. But, what's great is that there's a lot of growth for his character, as well as others overall. And so even though it's a comedy and the show mostly keeps a lighthearted tone, there's also heart to it.

Young Sheldon

Stream all 7 seasons on Max, seasons 1-6 on Netflix

TBBT's prequel series Young Sheldon takes a shift in tone, being more a comedy-drama than a straight comedy like the original series. However, it's a great look at Sheldon's life growing up in Texas. His mother is one of the most iconic guest stars on Big Bang, and we really get to see her and the rest of the family shine.

I'll be honest, after a while it felt like the story focused much more on the rest of the Coopers than Sheldon himself. His storylines became pretty repetitive. So that could put some of you off. But, that's kind of why I liked it. The drama and challenges the Coopers face are many, and the show knew to hark in on that more as the seasons went on. And I do have to give Georgie and Mandy a shout out as well, which is currently airing on CBS.

Mom

Stream all 8 seasons on Hulu

Another comedy series from Lorre that's great about portraying all the ups and downs of life, but being able to do it with family and support, is Mom. The cast is so great together, starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris, the humor is there, and it wasn't afraid to tackle difficult issues like addiction but in a successful way. The mother and daughter's relationship is complicated to say the least, but it's one that grows over time and it's great to see. This one is definitely one to add to your watch-list if you haven't seen it already!

Chuck Lorre shows not worth your time

Two and a Half Men

Stream all 12 seasons on Peacock

Two and a Half Men is a good show overall, however when Charlie Sheen was fired due to tensions and negative comments he made about Lorre, and having to go into rehab, Ashton Kutcher stepped in. Personally, he's not my favorite actor. Plus for the first nine seasons, you see the dynamic established between Sheen and Jon Cryer, and it works really well.

Though when Kutcher comes in, it just doesn't feel like the same show anymore. And I think the writing and dynamics between the two just didn't work. The series has experienced a couple of major behind-the-scenes issues with Jake Harper actor Angus T. Jones (the Half in Two and a Half Men) also exiting after season 10. If you're fine watching the show knowing this, then go ahead. Otherwise if things like this and major cast changes bother you, then don't waste your time.

Bob Hearts Abishola

Stream on Max

Honestly compared to the other comedies that Lorre has created so successfully, Bob Hearts Abishola falls behind. It's not bad per se, but it's not great either. The writing and comedy is mediocre, and the series just didn't resonate with me the way his other projects have. So I'd say this one is a skip. CBS is currently airing the show's fifth and final season, with the series finale set for May 6, 2024.

Bookie

Stream all 2 seasons on Max

Finally, the last one that we think is a skip is Bookie on Max. The series only lasted for two seasons on the streamer. Overall it actually wasn't too bad. Again, just not a favorite of mine. But the problem is that it did get cancelled before the writers could wrap up the story. And while the ending isn't super open-ended, it does feel unfinished. And if that happens to a show, then sorry but there's really no point in watching it and investing that time in it. At least that's how I look at it. And so, this one is a skip.