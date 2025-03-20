The title of the Big Bang Theory spin-off on Max is so on theme

If The Big Bang Theory spin-off on Max does officially get picked up by the streamer soon, the series now has its official title! Even though there's been lots of news and updates about the show, it technically has not gotten the official green light yet. But with each new detail, it seems to be heading in that direction. So if it does, what's the sitcom going to be called?

The Big Bang Theory spin-off's official name is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Deadline reports. Well, the name of the comedy is certainly on theme since the original series is about the origins of the universe, and the brilliant scientists who contributed to figuring out some of the answers in our vast world. While Stuart, who was a constant guest star on the show, was always sad and depressed. So the funny title definitely makes sense.

Stuart is constantly down on his luck, even though he owns a comic book store TBBT guys would frequent. Things got a little better for him when his girlfriend Denise entered the picture. But his character wouldn't be what it is without his constant sadness, cynical look at the world, and many health issues. It sounds wrong to say, but if you watched the series you'll know what I mean. All the jokes revolving around those three elements of his always made for a laugh. And I'm sure since the OG creators - Chuck Lorre and Bill Brady, as well as writer Zak Penn - are on board to spearhead this next project, it will be great. At least, that's what I'm hoping for.

Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 2017 WBEI. All rights

Once Max decides to movie forward, it's not just Kevin Sussman reprising his role. Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert, and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke, are also set to be in the center of the story. This is interesting to me because other than Stuart and Denise being together of course, Bert and Barry hardly even interacted with each other at the university if I remember correctly. And the foursome definitely haven't crossed paths. So how a story involving all four coming together in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a mystery, but certainly intriguing. None of the original Big Bang cast members have been announced to return yet.

Since news first came that a spin-off was happening in April 2023, I'll be honest I wasn't too keen on the idea. Going back and doing a prequel in the franchise like Young Sheldon and now Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, I could get behind. But looking at events after Big Bang without the original cast? Eh, I don't know. These were all great characters, but I'm sorry to say they feel like they were just good side characters in the series. I don't know if they'll be able to hold the show up on their own. But, I will give it a chance because I love the franchise so much, and these characters did always manage to make me laugh. We'll see how it goes then. Though for a title, it's quite good!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on Max.