3 details we know about The Night Agent season 3 so far

The Night Agent season 2 has officially been released on Netflix after almost two years since the breakout hit first premiered. Thankfully, after binge-watching all 10 episodes, you don't have to worry about the action thriller not coming back for another season. Netflix has already renewed The Night Agent season 3, and there's lot more exciting news about the next season.

In the second season, Peter returns as a full-fledged Night Agent embarking on his first real mission. Unfortunately, when that mission goes bad and results in the death of his partner, Peter goes AWOL in an effort to figure out what went wrong and if there's a mole in Night Action. From there, the season explores a larger conspiracy that poses a major threat to American intelligence.

The season 2 finale teases what's next for Peter in season 3, and beyond that tease, there's so much more that we already know about the next season, including new cast additions and a production timeline. Here's three things fans need to know about The Night Agent season 3!

The Night Agent. (L to R) Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 206 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Gabriel Basso will be back with new cast members

Even though Gabriel Basso has spoken openly about his desire to eventually leave acting behind to pursue other passions, he will in fact return in his leading role as Peter Sutherland in season 3. We can also assume that season 2 cast members Amanda Warren and Louis Herthum will be back in their roles as Catherine and Jacob Monroe respectively.

The end of season 2 also alludes to the fact that Governor Hagan will be the next president, so we'll likely be seeing more of Ward Horton in the role. Shawn Ryan, co-creator and showrunner, confirmed that Fola Evans-Akingbola will be back in season 3 as Chelsea Arrington, but he wouldn't confirm whether Luciane Buchanan would return as Rose or in what capacity.

The Night Agent season 3 has also locked in five new series regulars: Genesis Rodriguez (Lioness), David Lyons (Revolution), Jennifer Morrison (House, Once Upon a Time, This Is Us), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), and Callum Vinson, as well as new recurring cast member Suraj Sharma (How I Met Your Father). There will surely be lots more casting announcements, so stay tuned!

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 201 of The Night Agent | Cr. Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix © 2024

Filming began in late 2024 and continues in February 2025

While we'll likely still have to wait until 2026 for season 3 to premiere, the good new is that season 3 already started filming! When the season 3 renewal announcement was made in November 2024, Deadline reported that production began in Istanbul. A recent interview with the showrunner revealed that filming picks back up in New York on Feb. 3. Production will surely continue for many more months before wrapping and post-production begins for the remainder of the year.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from the season 2 finale! Proceed with caution!

The Night Agent. (L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren as Catherine in episode 210 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent season 3 mission has been set

The final scene of season 2 finds Catherine taking Peter out of his cell for a walk and presenting him with a new case opportunity. With Hagan now all but confirmed to take the presidency with his opponent dropping out in the aftermath of the Foxglove scandal, Catherine wants Peter to go deep undercover. It's a mission off books from even Night Action.

Should Peter complete his new mission without error, his slate will be wiped clean. He accepts his new mission to keep investigating Jacob Monroe, the new presidency, and everything that's still yet to be revealed. While we think we might know what season 3 is about, Ryan teased that there are more storylines yet to be revealed coming up in this next season.

