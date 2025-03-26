3 Harlan Coben Netflix shows have been released in 2025, but only 1 is worth watching

If Netflix is your go-to streaming service and you're a fan of mystery shows and thrillers, then you've most likely heard of Harlan Coben. The bestselling author has become a powerhouse on the platform, with multiple gripping series adaptations of his novels currently streaming. In 2025, the streaming giant released three new Harlan Coben shows, but while they all promise suspense, only one truly delivers and keeps you entertained throughout. Keep reading to find out which of these shows is worth your time.

Netflix kicked off the year with the release of Missing You, a mystery series adapted from Coben's 2014 novel. In early March, the platform debuted the Polish-language thriller Just One Look, based on Coben's 2004 book of the same name. Most recently, Netflix launched the Argentinian series Caught, which is based on Coben's 2010 book. I got the chance to watch all three shows, and while none of them were complete misses, only one truly stands out as the most engaging and well-executed. That show would be Missing You.

I was hooked from the very first episode, and the story kept me invested all the way through. Not once did I feel like the pacing faltered or the plot lost its grip. Initially, I thought the series only having five episodes would be a disadvantage, but it actually worked in its favor. The short episode count meant that the story stayed tight and focused, without any unnecessary filler. Each episode built on the previous one, keeping the tension high and the mystery compelling.

(L to R) Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan, Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

And then, there were the twists! Just when I thought I had figured everything out, the show would throw in a surprise that completely shifted the narrative. The writers did a fantastic job of keeping me guessing, revealing just enough to maintain my interest without giving away too much too soon. By the time the series wrapped up, I was genuinely impressed by how everything came together. That said, I did feel a bit let down by the ending. But considering the show followed the book's conclusion quite closely, I couldn't really be too upset about it.

Having watched most of the Harlan Coben collection on Netflix, I was hoping to see some familiar faces in the mystery series and was thrilled when Richard Armitage made an appearance. As expected, he gave an impressive performance even if his character was quite sketchy at the beginning. I was also impressed by the leading star, Rosalind Eleazar. You can't help but root for her Kat character while watching the series, hoping that she'll eventually uncover the truth about everything. The other actors also brought their A-game, which is not always the case.

Overall, I'd definitely say Missing You is one of Coben's best Netflix shows. Hopefully, the upcoming adaptations will maintain this same level of suspense and gripping narrative. If they can keep up the momentum, I’m excited to see what’s next!

Missing You centers on Detective Kat Donovan, whose world is shaken when she discovers her long-lost ex-fiancé, who disappeared without a trace over ten years ago, on a dating app. This prompts her to revisit the unsolved case of her father's murder. Besides Eleazar and Armitage, the cast is made up of Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Marc Warren, James Nesbitt, and others.

You can stream all five episodes of Missing You on Netflix right now.