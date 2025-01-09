7 shows fans of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows will love

With the release of Harlan Coben's latest Netflix adaptation, Missing You, you’ve likely revisited all his previous series as well. Coben has nine shows streaming on Netflix so far, with several more projects for the streamer in the works.

But what do you do when you've finished watching them all? I'm sure you'll still be craving more stories packed with mystery, betrayal, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. Well, your journey doesn't stop here! There's a plethora of series similar to Coben's Netflix shows that will keep you hooked with their twists, turns, and suspenseful storytelling. Lucky for you, we've shared a good list of seven below.

(L to R) Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver and Toni Collette as Laura Oliver in episode 101 of Pieces of Her | Mark Rogers/Netflix

Pieces of Her

Oh, how I wish this show had come back for a second season! In my opinion, it's one of the few good book-to-television series adaptations. Based on Karin Slaughter's thriller novel of the same name, the story centers around a young woman whose life gets shaken up when she uncovers the truth about her mother’s identity and dark past. Bella Heathcote (Strange Angel, The Man in the High Castle) stars as the young woman, Andy Oliver. Golden Globe winner Toni Collette takes on the role of Andy's secretive mother, Laura Oliver.

(L to R) ZOE KAZAN as PIA BREWER and KATE LISTER as JEANNINE MURPHY in episode 103 of CLICKBAIT | Ben King/Netflix

Clickbait

There are two shows on this list that I believe could've easily been made by Harlan Coben, and one of them is Clickbait. However, Coben has no connection to this series at all. Not only does Clickbait have an intriguing premise, but it's also full of unpredictable plot twists. When Nick Brewer, a seemingly devoted husband and father, is abducted, a chilling video surfaces online showing him holding a sign that claims he will die if the video doesn’t reach five million views. The video quickly goes viral, leaving his family in a desperate race against time to rescue him.

Adrian Grenier, who is best known for his role in the comedy-drama series Entourage, stars as Nick Brewer. Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Phoenix Raei, Abraham Lim, Motell G Foster, and Jessie Collins are also included in the cast.

Eve Hewson as Adele Ferguson in Behind Her Eyes | Netflix

Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes is the other series on this list that I believe could easily have been a show Harlan Coben worked on, given its style and narrative elements. However, once again, he had no involvement in the making of this psychological thriller. Behind Her Eyes is based on Sarah Pinborough's 2017 thriller novel of the same title.

The story revolves around a single mother named Louise whose life becomes increasingly complicated when she starts an affair with her new boss, David, and then unexpectedly befriends his wife, Adele. As Louise navigates this unconventional love triangle, she begins uncovering disturbing truths about David and Adele's past and their marriage. Simona Brown stars in the leading role of Louise. Tom Bateman and Eve Hewson join her as David and Adele.

The Watcher Production Still | Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The Watcher

Out of all the shows on this list, The Watcher is the only series that is based on a true story. It's based on the chilling true story of the Broaddus family, who, after buying and moving into their dream home at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, began receiving cryptic letters from a mysterious stalker. The situation became so overwhelming that they were forced to put the house back on the market, selling it for less than they had paid.

In the Netflix series, Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Isabel Gravitt, and Luke David Blumm play the members of the Broaddus family, whose last name is changed to Brannock for the show. Over the course of the seven-episode season, viewers follow the Brannocks as they work with the police and a private investigator to uncover the identity of the person behind the menacing letters being sent to their home.

Here are three more TV shows that we believe fans of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows will enjoy: