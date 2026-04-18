3 most disappointing shows of April 2026

So far in 2026, the year has supplied us with some of the biggest shows we will watch during all 12 months. Between new seasons of Netflix hits like Bridgerton, The Night Agent, and Virgin River, and other streaming and cable sensations like The Pitt, Tell Me Lies, and DTF St. Louis, as well as all of the hot new shows that have premiere, we haven't been without binge-able television.

But it's impossible for every show to hit the spot and live up to the hype. In April, there have been countless new series hitting our screens, from the long-awaited return of Euphoria on HBO to the nostalgic Malcolm in the Middle revival event on Hulu. Those aren't even scratching the surface, but they are two of the shows that have so far disappointed us the most this month.

While there are still a few more weeks left premiere other shows, we're ready to call these three shows the biggest disappointments of April 2026. Whether they missed the mark completely or just didn't live up to the standard they previously set, let's take a closer look at the shows we were hoping would be much better, beginning below with Euphoria season 3.

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Euphoria season 3

Maybe it's not fair to include Euphoria season 3 on this list and call it a disappointment since the full season hasn't aired yet, but one episode was enough to get the lay of the land for the HBO drama's new era. The teen drama's not so teen anymore as the five-year time jump has picked back up with the characters in early adulthood, and just like their teenage years, it's not going well.

Euphoria's still wildly entertaining and just plain wild, but it's missing the spark that used to make it uniquely and singularly itself. Without the teen angst, bold glitter eyeshadow, music from Labrinth, and other elements that made the show standout, it's seemingly now a crime drama, Hollywood sendup, and Desperate Housewives-esque soap all in one. That's not necessarily a bad thing.

It's no secret that season 3 came with impossible expectations after the Emmy-winning show had been off the air for four years due to behind-the-scenes struggles and the strikes. But Euphoria's triumphant return feels less grand than it might have three years ago, even with its movie star cast. Zendaya's still giving Rue her everything, and it's worth watching, but Euphoria missed the mark.

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR - "Episode 101” - JUSTIN BERFIELD, EMY COLIGADO, FRANKIE MUNIZ, CHRISTOPHER MASTERSON | Disney/David Bukach

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Your mileage may vary with the Hulu on Disney+ revival series Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, but the four-episode reunion event didn't make a strong enough case to revisit this world or these characters. The original Fox comedy series was such a breath of fresh air as an early aughts exploration of a middle class family from the perspective of the middle child.

However, Life's Still Unfair managed to squander the distinct personality of Malcolm in the Middle in an effort to unpack and explore the trauma that was endured during the formative years of the family's challenging household. They lived in frequent chaos, and it did such a number on Malcolm that he went no contact with most of, if not all, of his family, especially his parents.

While watching the revival, it doesn't feel the same (it never could) because instead of being funny, it's somehow punishing to get through these four episodes. The choice to only make four episodes is puzzling, too. Honestly, Life's Still Unfair doesn't interfere with the original's legacy at all, which is a major silver lining about one of the month's most disappointing releases.

Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin in episode 203 of Beef | Courtesy of Netflix

Beef season 2

For the past decade, limited series have become increasingly popular, so much so that they take up probably the majority of the release calendar for the major streaming services. No matter the genre, limited series are intriguing titles to tune into, mostly for their reasonably paced storytelling and the fact that they draw big stars. But sometimes success can lead to "limited" losing meaning.

Netflix released the limited series Beef in April 2023, and the series was critically acclaimed and won multiple Emmy Awards. Because of the show's reception from fans and critics, Netflix picked up a second season and turned Beef into an anthology series. Season 2 premiered in April 2026 with another star-studded cast, but this instance of beef lacked a real bite.

Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny star in the new season, and while their performances are wonderful and well worth the watch, you can't help but walk away from the season feeling as though it doesn't stand up to the near-perfect first season. Beef season 2 brings together an amazing cast, but sometimes, limited series should just stay limited.