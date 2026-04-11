Euphoria season 3 episode release times, series finale date, and what to expect

After a four-year wait since the blockbuster season season, HBO's Emmy Award-winning teen drama series Euphoria returns for what's expected to be its third and final season. But it's not a teen drama anymore. The high school-set series has aged out of the halls of high school for another slice of hieghtened Americana storytelling with the same group of now grown-up characters.

When we last left Rue and her friends and enemies, Lexi's autobiographical play help exacerbate the blowing up of various friendships and relationships. Cassie and Maddy's bitter feud became physical, and Nate broke things off with Cassie before turning in his dad and getting him arrested. Of course, Rue seemed to be back on the straight and narrow, but her debut to Laurie still hangs over her head.

Euphoria season 3 picks up five years after the events of season 2, and a lot has changed for these characters following high school and college (if they even went or graduated). But when can we see the next chapter in action? We're sharing what fans need to know about tuning into every new episode, including the potential series finale, and what to expect from season 3!

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

When Euphoria season 3 episodes release on HBO and HBO Max

The long, long wait ends when Euphoria season 3 premieres on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. While the episode airs at 9 p.m. on HBO across both coasts of the United States, the episodes are expected to become available weekly at Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. Those on the West Coast will have access to the episodes much earlier than the East Coast.

Because Euphoria season 3 has a weekly release on HBO and contends with the network's other programming, there aren't likely going to be any changes to the release cadence of one episode airing per week. There aren't any two-episode drops currently scheduled, which means the third and most likely final season will run for eight straight weeks until the finale.

Take a closer look at the full Euphoria season 3 release schedule:

Season 3 episode 1 — Sunday, April 12

Season 3 episode 2 — Sunday, April 19

Season 3 episode 3 — Sunday, April 26

Season 3 episode 4 — Sunday, May 3

Season 3 episode 5 — Sunday, May 10

Season 3 episode 6 — Sunday, May 17

Season 3 episode 7 — Sunday, May 24

Season 3 episode 8 — Sunday, May 31

As you can see above, the Euphoria series finale will air on Sunday, May 31, dropping at the same release times provided above on HBO and HBO Max. Hopefully, HBO will offer more concrete conclusions on the future of the series before the finale arrives on May 31, but it's sure to be a can't-miss episode given that Zendaya already teased that "closure is coming."

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

What to expect from the rumored final season

Before the season premiere, HBO hasn't offered a detailed synopsis for Euphoria season 3. In fact, the the plot is hardly teased in the logline the network provided, which merely hints at the themes that will be explored: "A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil."

However, there have been plenty of details revealed about the third season and what the characters are up to. Rue continues to work through her debt to Laurie by running drugs to Mexico, among other complications that naturally arise. Lexi works on the set of a television series, and Maddy's seemingly a glamorous talent major for an actress starring in the series.

Nate has taken over his dad's company, while Cassie plans their wedding and makes money with videos on OnlyFans. Jules attends art school and finds herself becoming a sugar baby. The series will bring back more familiar faces and introduce plenty of new characters played by the likes of Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, Rosalía, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace.

From beginning to end, there's no doubt that we will be once again on the edge of our seats captivated and shocked by the surprising storylines that Sam Levinson has crafted once again. Euphoria season 3 already looks like an unexpected step in a new direction for the series, and it's for sure going to be one of the biggest shows of the year. Watch the trailer in the video below!