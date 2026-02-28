3 must-watch post-apocalyptic dramas to watch if you like Paradise

Paradise is an exciting blend of post-apocalyptic drama and political thriller, centered around a community living in an underground bunker following a doomsday event. It's in this context that we meet Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), assigned to investigate the mysterious murder of the president of the United States.

After a critically acclaimed debut season, Paradise is currently in the middle of season 2. The new season just premiered on Monday, Feb. 23. As the story progresses, we know fans will want other sci-fi shows and other post-apocalyptic dramas to watch.

We shared three post-apocalyptic shows to watch if you like Paradise. Let's get the list started with Silo.

Steve Zahn and Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Silo

Where to watch: Apple TV

Silo and Paradise share many elements in common: both shows take place in a post-apocalyptic future and follow a community forced to live in an underground bunker. The characters must navigate and challenge the oppressive political forces and regulations that may or may not conceal a darker truth.

In Silo, which is available to stream on Apple TV, Rebecca Ferguson plays a young woman determined to leave the silo and witness the outside world for herself. Similar to Paradise, the central mystery is fueled by an intense political conspiracy: each season digs deeper into the secrets of the massive silo and the intentions behind it.

With Season 3 expected to be released sometime in 2026, there's no better time to catch up on the series.

Snowpiercer Season 4 -- Courtesy of AMC

Snowpiercer

Where to watch: AMC+

The Snowpiercer TV show isn't nearly as popular as its movie counterpart, directed by Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho. Still, it deserves credit for exploring in far greater detail the intricate post-apocalyptic world traversed by the titular Snowpiercer. This perpetually moving train segregates its passengers according to their class and privilege, triggering a violent revolution.

Similar to Paradise, Snowpiercer is more interested in the fragile politics of this enclosed society than the actual catastrophe that led the world to collapse. Themes of social hierarchy and corruption play a key part in the community dynamics of both shows, highlighting the moral dilemmas inherent in survival and justice.

The Leftovers

Where to watch: HBO Max

Paradise picks up three years after a doomsday event rendered life on Earth impossible. In the same vein, The Leftovers follows the inhabitants of a small town three years after 2% of the world's population inexplicably vanishes.

In both shows, the time gap fuels the central mystery and amplifies the traumas and anxieties of the characters. The Leftovers meditates on how move on after the world we thought we knew disappears forever. It's a fascinating, character-driven story that will resonate with viewers who enjoy Paradise's more grounded approach to the end of the world.

Stay tuned for more news about Paradise and the future of the Hulu series.