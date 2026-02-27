3 new Apple TV shows to watch in March 2026

Monsters, Murder and... Mars? 2026 has been packed with new shows, but Apple TV's spring slate has something for everyone, and there are several new shows to add to your watch-list this March. Even though it still feels like Apple TV is the most overlooked streaming platform, they consistently produce quality series, and I like that they seem to prioritize quality over quantity.

The second half of Shrinking season 3 drops in March, along with new episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me, but there are new seasons -- and a brand new series! -- coming to the platform as well. It's an especially great month for sci-fi fans who love monster battles and inter-planetary drama.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2

Even though season 2 premieres on Feb. 27, new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will continue to drop throughout March, making it the perfect show to catch up on over the weekend on Apple TV! The new season of this hit sci-fi series will follow the aftermath from that explosive first season finale -- and Keiko will now face what's become of Monarch after she was frozen in time in the rift.

Along with Kong and Godzilla, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will not only be introducing the massive creature Titan X, but will also have the much smaller scarabs, which bring a new dynamic to the series because of their size. The show's VFX supervisor, Sean Konrad, recently spoke about how the scarabs will add to the series, noting that it can be much more engaging when the monsters are meeting the humans to fight at eye-level and aren't 300 feet in the air.

You can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays. The season will have 10 episodes in all, and the season finale is slated to air on Friday, May 1.

Imperfect Women

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara, and based on the novel of the same name, Imperfect Women follows long-time best friends who question everything they thought they knew after the third friend in their trio is found murdered. The show features a large ensemble cast, including Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, and Leslie Odom Jr. to name a few, and its trailer (which has gone viral) lays the foundation for a very enticing thriller mystery series.

Apple calls the show an "unconventional thriller" that explores "the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably." The series promises to be dark, twisty, and slick, and is set to explore the complexities that surround long-term female friendships The first two episodes of Imperfect Women debut on Wednesday, March 18, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until the finale on April 29.

For All Mankind season 5

Wrapping out the end of the month, the highly-awaited new season of For All Mankind will premiere its first episode on March 27. In the last few moments of the season 4 finale following the Goldilocks asteroid heist, the show jumped ahead decades to the year 2012, and that's exactly where we'll find the series when it returns for its fifth season.

And a time jump like this means a huge diversion for the show and its characters, but I have faith that the creative team behind For All Mankind knows what they're doing here (proven by the show's amazing track-record in its first four seasons), and I'm very curious to see just how they handle this major pivot. Characters are 40 years older, and thanks to the growing colony on Mars, the political conflicts explored this season are not just restricted to Earth.

Like previous seasons, For All Mankind season 5 will have 10 episodes in all. They'll be joining Monarch: Legacy of Monsters by also releasing their new episodes Fridays. Expect to see a new episode each week until the finale on May 26!

