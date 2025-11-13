Apple TV just confirmed the Monarch season 2 comeback nobody expected

The Monsterverse will soon be returning to television, and it is bringing back one of its most iconic stars. After finding success as a cinematic universe with movies like Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse expanded onto the small screen with the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Now the show is making its return and has confirmed the surprise return of its biggest star.

Apple TV has released a new video announcing that season 2 of Monarch is in production and that Kurt Russell will be returning as Lee Shaw.

Russell joined his own real-life son, Wyatt Russell, in a clever bit of casting with the two actors playing the older and younger versions of Shaw. The military man proved to be a pivotal part of the formation of Monarch, an organization that has helped monitor and control the titans on Earth for decades.

The first season of Monarch saw the story unfold over two separate timelines. The main story centered around siblings investigating the mystery of their deceased father, leading them to find Shaw. Flashbacks then revealed Shaw’s long history with Monarch and the monsters they have encountered.

Russell is a legendary actor, best known for his collaborations with John Carpenter on Escape from New York, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China. He is also a Western icon, appearing in Tombstone, Bone Tomahawk, and The Hateful Eight. The Monsterverse is not his only big franchise, as he played Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Mr. Nobody in the Fast and the Furious movies. Russell will have another big television role next year, appearing in the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - ©2023 AppleTV

Kurt Russell’s Monarch season 2 role raises a lot of questions

Fans will be thrilled by the return of Kurt Russell for season 2 of Monarch, but it is somewhat surprising given how season 1 ended.

The finale of Monarch found Shaw and the other heroes trying to escape Hollow Earth, only for Shaw to sacrifice himself to be left behind. Russell’s return confirms that he survived the ordeal, while also suggesting story elements for the new season.

Monarch season 2 could revolve around a rescue mission to bring Shaw home. It could also have Shaw finding his own way back and reuniting with the other heroes.

Given that the others were last seen at an Apex facility on Skull Island, with an appearance from Kong, it could mean the second season is set there. Since Godzilla was the main monster focus in season 1, it would be fun if Kong became the new star.

Of course, one of the biggest questions is whether Monarch season 2 can find a way to allow Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell to share the screen.

It is a unique decision to have the famous father and son duo star in the same show and play the same character. However, that does rob them of the fun of acting opposite one another. With all the sci-fi elements in Monarch, perhaps there could be some time warp situation that allows the older and younger Lee Shaw to meet, even if it is only briefly.

Stay tuned for more news about Monarch season 2.