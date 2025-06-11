For All Mankind season 5 could be delayed to 2026 after Apple TV+ update

There's plenty coming to Apple TV+ soon, and the streamer showcased their list of offerings in a new sizzle reel that has us excited about the number of shows coming. Plus the video, which we shared below, gives us fans lots of peeks at the new seasons and series' being added to their catalog. However, there's one production in particular we noticed wasn't included. And that's For All Mankind season 5, created by Outlander's Ronald D. Moore.

The video highlights returning shows Foundation season 3, The Morning Show season 4, and Invasion season 3 which currently have release dates, except one. Those are July 11 and Sept. 17, respectively, for the first two productions, while when the next season of Invasion arrives is still unknown. Though the fact it was included in the sizzle reel is a good sign for the series, indicating it will likely premiere this year. So, that means there's probably bad news for For All Mankind.

The fact that Apple TV+ didn't include the sci-fi drama seems to indicate that the release date for the new season has likely been pushed to 2026. Again, this is all speculation on our end. Though it doesn't make sense that it wasn't included, unless the streamer is saving it for next year. Which now seems to be the case.

Ed and Danielle

For All Mankind season 5 release date is already significantly delayed

The finale of the fourth season premiered in January 2024. Only three months later, the show got the official renewal that it would return with a season 5. Then soon after in July that year, filming began. So it's been quite a while now with no major updates.

Though I guess given the nature of the show and it relying heavily on sci-fi elements, a lot of CGI and post-production work goes into each season. As it's become typical, we might be looking at a two year wait between seasons 4 and 5. So if I had to take a guess, I'd say For All Mankind season 5 is probably coming in January 2026.

Compared to previous seasons, this would actually be a significant delay though. If you look back at their timelines, there's only been a year and two to three months between when a finale has ended and the new season begins. So for example, the season 2 finale came out in April 2021, and season 3 premiered one year and two months later in June 2022. Then the third season aired its finale in August 2022, with season 4 making its debut a year and three months later in November 2023.

So actually, For All Mankind season 5 is technically already late compared to the release of its predecessors. And if it doesn't come until 2026, then that's a very significant delay. It's not known why this is happening, which is really frustrating. I guess all we can do is continue to wait.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about For All Mankind season 5 on Apple TV+.