3 new HBO shows to watch in August 2026

HBO and HBO Max fans have a fun month to look forward to in August 2026. The streamer continues to be a big name in television with some of the biggest shows on the small screen. Certainly, one of the biggest things on HBO and HBO Max this month will be the House of the Dragon season 3 finale, but there are also plenty of exciting new shows to check out.

As expected with HBO Max at this point, there will be a variety of offerings for August, with something for everyone to enjoy. A lot of eyes will be on the latest big-budget superhero show, but there is also something that will bring lots of laughs and a reality show that always puts fans on the edge of their seats.

Don’t miss out on these new shows coming to HBO Max in August.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks

Premiere date: Aug. 4

One of the most popular sports docuseries around, Hard Knocks brings viewers inside the world of professional football and gives insight into how the NFL’s biggest teams prepare for their upcoming seasons. This year, the show will be following the Seattle Seahawks in their intense training camp.

While it is exciting to see the show back with a new season, this is an especially interesting year. In over 20 years of Hard Knocks being on the air, this is the first time the show will be following the defending Super Bowl champions. It will be fascinating to see how the team responds to their victorious season and the pressure they will feel to deliver again.

Lanterns

Premiere date: Aug. 16

The next chapter in James Gunn’s DCU is set to premiere on HBO Max this month with Lanterns. After Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner established Green Lanterns in the cinematic universe in Superman, Lanterns will put them front and center with this gritty thriller series that follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a small-town conspiracy that has bigger implications than it seems.

After the disastrous release of Supergirl earlier this year, there is added pressure for the DCU to deliver something special. While there was initial pushback among fans when the trailers for the series portrayed a fairly standard Earth-bound crime series, the marketing has subsequently pushed to show the sci-fi elements and how it fits into the superhero world.

Conan O'Brien and Javier Bardem in Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2 - Photograph by Team Coco/Max

Conan O'Brien Must Go season 3

Premiere date: Aug. 21

Though no longer hosting a talk show, Conan O’Brien remains one of the most beloved comedic personalities around. Along with his hilarious podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and his gig as the new favorite host of the Oscars, O’Brien has remained in the spotlight thanks to his winning travel docuseries Conan O’Brien Must Go.

The series is a hilarious ride with O’Brien as he explores various interesting places around the world, bringing his zany personality to each of them. O’Brien can always be counted on to find the humor in any situation; however, he is also willing to acknowledge some more serious aspects of the places he is visiting. It makes for a rich and entertaining travel series unlike any other.

We'll share more great HBO shows to watch later this year! Stay tuned!