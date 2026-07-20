House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 recap: A shocking death caps off an intense episode

We're officially more than halfway through House of the Dragon season 3. It's been an incredible season so far, and it looks like things are only getting better heading into episode 5.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, July 19. Just like we've been doing all season long, we'll be watching and recapping the episode live on Show Snob as soon as the episode begins.

After starting with a big bang in the first two episodes with the Battle of the Gullet and Rhaenyra taking King's Landing, the third and fourth episodes were a bit more reserved when it comes to death and destruction. In the fourth episode, though, we learned some very important bits of information that will set the series up for an epic stretch until the season finale on Aug. 9.

In episode 4, Ormund Hightower (James Norton) revealed his big plan is to make Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) the king once his brothers are out of the way. To me, it's unclear if he, or anyone really, knows that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is still alive. Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) fate is still up in the air, as well, but he did appear in the trailer for episode 5, so it appears that he will live through the wounds he suffered at Harrenhal earlier this season.

Back in King's Landing, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is clearly struggling to win the affection of the people, which is definitely going to complicate matters further. We also watched Daemon (Matt Smith) lie to Rhaenyra about Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) and Sheepstealer. While they have the Iron Throne and control of the kingdom, does Rhaenyra now sit on a throne of lies? We'll find out more in episode 5!

The episode begins with the rivermen. Their leader, Lord Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), is discussing plans with Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan) and others to stop Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) from halting their march to Tumbleton.

We learned Criston had plans to become wraiths and basically used guerilla tactics to stop the larger armies from reaching the Greens too easily. It seems to be working because he has the attention of the Tullys.

Shortly after, Criston and Gwayne strike again, kill a few dudes, burn some tents, and then flee again while the camp burns.

The Tullys and Winter Wolves understand what Criston is doing now, and they seem to change their plans accordingly.

Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Aemond is alive and under the care of Alys Rivers at Harrenhal

After a two-episode absence, Aemond finally makes an appearance after Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) confronts a group of raiders who are trying to find Aemond. It’s clear the word of Rhaenyra’s bounty on her half-brother has reached those looking to make some coin.

Shortly after Alys sends them packing with some possible witchcraft, Aemond wakes up and pulls a dagger on Alys before she comforts him. He tells her that he keeps having a dream where Aegon is on fire and burning alive.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Alicent tries to convince Helaena to get rid of her baby

We’ve been suspecting that Helaena (Phia Saban) has been pregnant since the beginning of the season, possibly even going back to last season. Well, it’s been confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant, and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is very worried about what that could mean for Helaena and the baby.

Alicent secretly asks the Grand Maester to brew a potion and offers it to Helaena to end the pregnancy. She tries to convince Helaena that the baby would just be a prisoner, at best, and a bargaining chip in the civil war.

Helaena isn’t interested in giving up the baby. She also informs Alicent that she can see Aemond burning in her dreams, but he’s not on fire. We all know that Helaena’s dreams mean things, though it’s not always what we expect.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

The Small Council meets and learns things are not going well

Rhaenyra’s reign is off to a bad start. When she meets with the Small Council, we learn that the City Watch, also known as the Gold Cloaks, are under attack in the city. They keep turning up dead.

Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) and Baela (Bethany Antonia) return to King’s Landing after looking for Aemond and Vhagar. They learn that Vhagar has been spotted, and they need to leave at once. Addam tells Rhaenyra that they are tired and need rest against Baela’s wishes.

Rhaenyra offers to send Daemon instead, but he argues that he needs to stay to help find out who is attacking the City Watch guards. He owes it to Ser Luthor (Tom Cullen). They get into a big argument after leaving the room, and it’s clear that they are not on great terms right now.

After Daemon leaves to meet with Ser Luthor, Rhaenyra learns that Prince Joffrey has returned from The Vale and wishes to see his mother. Rhaenyra claims that she’s too busy. There’s something here that I don’t quite understand, but perhaps Rhaenyra is scared to get too close after losing her oldest sons.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Aegon and Larys try to leave Rook’s Rest

Finally, we catch back up with Aegon and Larys (Matthew Needham). Aegon wants to leave Rook’s Rest, travel the country, find Aemond, and kill him. Larys claims it is too dangerous.

Well, Aegon is the king, though, kind of, so they continue on.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Mysaria knows Alicent requested the potion to get rid of the baby

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) pays Alicent a visit, and she reveals that, through her sources, Alicent or Helaena is pregnant and hoping to take care of it.

Alicent claims that she was the one who requested it from the Grand Maester for herself, though. Mysaria asks to see the container, but it’s still full, which means Alicent hasn’t drank it, nor has Helaena.

Alicent, then, downs the whole bottle. She also asks Mysaria to keep this from Rhaenyra. It’s unclear what Mysaria is going to do, but Alicent is very convincing. Mysaria seems to know in the back of her mind that Rhaenyra’s time as the queen is not going well right now.

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Criston and Gwayne are attacked

Criston and Gwayne continue their trek across Westeros. Their plan is to stop the Tullys from advancing. They are headed for the Stoney Sept. As they are feeling pretty good about this plan, they are attacked, or so it appears.

There are crow’s feet planted across the forest, which are basically spikes that embed themselves in the hooves of the horses. Criston and many of the men are forced to kill their horses from squealing and giving away their position.

James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Ormund readies for war with Rhaenyra

In Tumbleton, Ormund Hightower has instructed his men to continue preparing the city for Rhaenyra’s siege that could happen anytime now.

He speaks with Daeron about his studies, and you can tell something is very off with Ormund right now. He’s not the kindhearted, just ruler we thought he was a few episodes ago. He’s a menace, and he torments Daeron after Daeron stumbles while summarizing what he’s learned in his schooling that day.

While Daeron and Ormund play a game that looks like some kind of strategic chess, Ormund tells the story of Meria Martell, the Yellow Toad of Dorne.

For those who don’t know, Meria was the ruler of Dorne during Aegon’s Conquest. While they didn’t have dragons like the Targaryens, the Martells are brilliant strategists, and Meria was one of the finest. When Aegon attacked, Meria allowed the city and her palace to fall. It appeared as though she had retreated. When the Targaryen force got too comfortable following the siege, Meria’s forces, who she hid in the desert, attacked the Targaryens and drove them from Dorne. Hundreds of years later, Dorne remains free of the Targaryen rule.

Daeron asks if Meria is a hero or villain, which seems to entertain Ormund. Shortly after, Daeron wins the game and apologizes for his victory, which sets Ormund off. He tells him not to apologize for victory ever.

He also reveals that he has made a gold coin with Daeron’s face on it. It looks like Ormund really does have plans to make Daeron the new king of Westeros.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Alicent makes a plan for Helaena to leave the city

In the garden, Alicent catches up with Helaena and tries to explain her position in the garden. She explains that she paid off one of the servants to help Helaena and her to escape in the middle of the night. Helaena doesn’t want to do it because it means that she would have to leave Jaehaera, her daughter, behind.

Alicent tells her that Jaehaera would be safer here and that they would send for her eventually. Helaena calls her out for lying. She says, “You look away when you lie,” and she storms off.

That did not go well.

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull and Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Addam and Baela search for Vhagar

The episode moves quickly to somewhere in the riverlands as Addam of Hull and Baela search for Aemond and Vhagar after the recent sightings. They don’t find anything, but we do get some insight into Baela and her motivations.

You see, she wants to make herself so incredibly useful so she’s not married off to some random lord.

Addam is understanding, and they make something of a vow to help each other in the future.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Aemond opens up to Alys

Back in Harrenhal, Aemond opens up to Alys about his past after he wakes up from another bad dream. He remembers that Vhagar is gone, and Alys claims that she’s not coming back for him, which is especially devastating to him.

Alys also reveals that Rhaenyra is hunting him. She claims that Aegon is dead, and Aemond says he hoped that was a dream.

Aemond opens up about his complicated relationship with his older brother. He worshipped Aegon, but Aegon basically tortured him. There’s no love lost, it appears, between these two, but Aemond seems to be frustrated by Aegon’s actions.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Larys speaks the truth to Aegon

While their journey continues, Aegon grows more unstable. He gets angry, and he vents to Larys about Aemond and how he just wants to kill his brother for causing this to happen to him. He also claims Alicent loved Aemond more than him, which made Aegon jealous.

Larys is so sick of listening to this dude, and he hits Aegon with some hard truths. He tells Aegon that he had everything, every advantage in life, and Aegon threw it all away, and that led to him flying into battle drunk and vengeful. Larys then hits him with some more epic lines about Aegon being a terrible king and, even worse, a terrible man.

Did something just change within Aegon? It appears so because the old Aegon probably would have killed Larys.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra questions the Gods

Aegon isn’t the only one struggling in this episode. Rhaenyra is really going through it. She opens up to Daemon about why things are not going well in King’s Landing. She wants to be a good ruler, but the people seem to be rejecting her, including the High Septon and the Faith.

Daemon tells her not to worry about those gods because they’ve been blessed by the Old Gods. This is Rhaenyra’s destiny. And she's like, if it’s my destiny, why is this not going well? Why would the Gods allow this to happen? The people who are loyal to her are dying all around her.

Daemon seems to be downplaying, to comfort her, just how much of the city and country is actually against her.

Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Tyland Lannister is alive!

Larys and Aegon return to Rook’s Rest, and they’re just sitting around when Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), the dude who was thrown off the ship during the Battle of the Gullet by Sharako Lohar, arrives.

They are trying to arrange transport to Braavos, which Larys has arranged. Tyland wants them to come to Lannisport, where the Lannisters rule, to wait things out and make a plan.

While they are chatting, Janos, the “Lord” of Rook’s Rest, listens to the conversation. He searches Aegon’s bag, and he finds Aegon’s crown. When he confronts Aegon about lying about his identity, Aegon kills him.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Daemon promises the City Watch that they will get paid

The City Watch are upset about their lack of pay and the fact that they are getting murdered in the street. The men complain to Ser Luthor and Daemon about this, and Daemon rallies the troops. He promises that when this unrest is quelled and Rhaenyra pillages surrounding cities, they will be paid double and more for their time and risking their lives.

The men seem happy with the arrangement. Right then, Daemon and Luthor learn that one of the suspects in the murder of the Gold Cloaks has been apprehended.

Daemon learns Ormund is behind the attacks on the Gold Cloaks

After torturing the suspect, Daemon and Luthor learn that Ormund Hightower is paying people in the city to attack the Gold Cloaks. We saw the pidgeon sent to Ormund earlier, so we know he’s very connected within the city.

We also find out that he’s paying the attackers in gold with King Daeron’s face on it. Right here, Daemon learns what exactly Ormund is trying to do.

It also shines a light on that story Ormund told about Meria Martell. In essence, Rhaenyra is Aegon and King’s Landing is Dorne, which means the Greens are the Martells. They’ve allowed Rhaenyra to take King’s Landing, but they are not forfeiting the Iron Throne at all. They are going to continue to strike from within just like the Martells did in Dorne many years ago.

In other words, Rhaenyra and Daemon are cooked.

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Criston and Gwayne learn that the Tully forces have gotten ahead of them

Despite trying to slow the Tullys and other houses from marching, Criston’s force has been left in the dust. They reach the bridge to the Stoney Sept, and they find that it has been burned. The army has crossed, and now, they must make other arrangements.

The Tullys will arrive at Tumbleton now that there’s no one to stop them.

Later, Gwayne tries to make plans with Criston to give up on stopping the Tullys. They can go back to Oldtown, stay a while, and then figure out what’s next. That’s the pitch to Gwayne. Criston has other plans. For him, this is a suicide mission. He plans to die a hero’s death on this trip and become a legend. He wants people to sing songs about him, and he wants Alicent to hear them. He’s doing this for her.

Gwayne is like disturbed, but now, he understands Criston a little bit better.

Then, Criston gives a big speech to prepare his men for battle.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra learns Ormund wishes to make Daeron the king

The episode ends in a flurry of scenes and big reveals. It starts with Daemon telling Rhaenyra that Ormund is making a push to reclaim the Iron Throne behind Daeron. Daemon shows Rhaenyra the coin and lets her know that Ormund is behind the attacks on the Gold Cloaks.

They know they are in big trouble because they have few allies in King’s Landing.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Helaena and Alicent try to escape

In their room, Helaena and Alicent find a secret passageway. They leave the room, finally making their escape.

Unfortunately, they make some bad choices. They let the door seal and lock behind them. Then, they reach a deadend where the tunnel is blocked off. From there, a rat and some cats scare them, and they drop their lanterns and find themselves stuck in a pitch-black tunnel.

It’s not great, but it’s better than what happened to Ser Luthor.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Daemon finds Ser Luthor and other Gold Cloaks dead

Daemon goes looking for Luthor to chat about plans, but he can’t find him at City Watch HQ. He keeps looking, and he eventually finds Luthor.

Someone has killed Luthor and a bunch of other Gold Cloaks. Their bodies have been staged to look like they’re having a meal together. Behind them on the wall, “A Feast for Traitors” is written in their blood.

And that’s when the episode ends!

Episode 5 was another incredible episode of House of the Dragon season 3. While we didn’t have a lot of major battles, there were a lot of big things that happened

For the Greens, Aemond is recovering at Harrenhal, while Aegon now has a lifeline with Tyland Lannister showing up. Alicent and Helaena are not in great shape, but they are probably going to be okay for now when they find a way out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, Ormund is making a lot of great progress in making Rhaenyra’s life a living hell, but the Tullys are on their way.

For Rhaenyra and Daemon, they are clearly outnumbered with few friends in the city. The propaganda is working, and I’ll be shocked if they’re able to keep control of a city that has lost the City Watch.