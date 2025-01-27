With so many streamers and shows going on, it's hard to think you might run out of something to watch. But just because we have such a variety, that doesn't mean everything is going to pique your interest. And I definitely don't blame you. I go through stages where the same happens to me!

If you strictly stick to streaming shows, you may not be watching what broadcast has to offer. However since everything is added to the online platforms as well after their debut on TV, that means you can still enjoy broadcast series' through a streamer. And here, we've got 6 NBC shows you should be watching on Peacock right now. Let's get into it!

Happy's Place

There's the staples on NBC like the One Chicago shows and Law and Order franchise. And while those are good, we're here to focus on some other series' you may not have given a shot yet. One of the ones to definitely add to your watch-list is Happy's Place! Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman reunite onscreen once again in the sitcom. And they're hilarious together!

The two actresses previously starred in Reba together back in the early 2000s. They make for an awesome duo, and it's so great to see them paired up again. The comedy is centered around McEntire's character, Bobbie, who inherits her father's bar after his death. Though there's a surprise.

She discovers she has a half-sister, played by Belissa Escobedo, who has come to Tennessee to get her half of the inheritance. The two siblings decide to manage the bar together. Peterman plays Gaby who is a bartender at the titular bar.

St. Denis Medical

Another show I'm currently enjoying and recommend is St. Denis Medical! The mockumentary combines comedy and medical drama together in a fun way. There's been so many medical dramas throughout the years, and still going on like Grey's Anatomy. But what I like about this one is that it has a more light-hearted feel to it.

The workplace comedy aspect of it really works, and that comes down to co-creator Justin Spitzer. He's also the one behind Superstore and American Auto. Even though the first season is currently airing, the series has already got itself a season 2 renewal by NBC. Sort of like Abbott Elementary, the show features overworked doctors and nurses who work at St. Denis Medical, a hospital in Oregon that's underfunded.

Found

One of the best new dramas on NBC right now is Found starring Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The series is on its second season, which has just recently come back from its winter break and made its midseason debut. This series is so compelling because it puts a twist on the victim of this story.

Hampton plays Gabi who works to find missing people, as she was kidnapped herself when she was a teenager. So what's the twist here? It turns out Gabi has been able to take her kidnapper, Hugh "Sir" Evans and kidnap him herself. She secretly keeps him locked up and uses his knowledge to help her solve her cases. I mean, what a brilliant idea!

If you still need some more recs, I'd also suggest Brilliant Minds, Night Court, and The Irrational. Though if you're tight on time or don't know where to start, the three main shows listed here is a good place to begin. Happy watching!