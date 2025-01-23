5 new CBS shows you should stream on Paramount+ this month

If you thought January 2025 would be a quiet month because it's winter time, think again! In the broadcast world, this is when the midseason premieres of shows debut and series' return. There's also some new shows thrown into the schedule as well.

While you may only have access to streaming instead of cable, or just prefer to watch things online, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy what broadcast TV has to offer. And that definitely applies to CBS shows!

You can stream them all with a Paramount+ account. Now, if you are subscribed to Paramount+ Essential, you'll have to wait until the next day respective episodes air to tune in. However, if you've got the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, all of these shows can be watched live as if you're tuning in on CBS. There's actually 11 total shows making a return or debuting this month, though we're focusing on 5 to help you narrow down the list of what we think you should definitely check out. Read on below!

Watson

While ABC has already brought back many of its shows, including Abbott Elementary with that epic It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode, CBS is waiting until the end of the month for its midseason premieres. And that starts with new series Watson, starring Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson. The character is based on the same one from the Sherlock Holmes stories. And so when we meet this doctor, the story picks up "six months after the death of his friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty," per a press release.

You can expect the series to be a mix of a medical show, investigative mystery, and a modern take on these known characters. The show premieres Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, which means those of you watching it on streaming can catch it the next day on Monday, Jan. 27. It also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann ,and Rochelle Aytes. This one definitely sounds interesting and I've been looking for something new to watch!

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Neighborhood

Comedy series The Neighborhood is coming back from its winter break with season 7 episode 9, "Welcome to Pickleball." I don't feel like there's a lot of good sitcoms on right now. So if you feel the same and just want something lighthearted, this show is definitely the way to go. The series returns Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams Tuesday, Jan. 28 on Paramount+.

The new episode is all about the new neighbors that have moved into Miss Kim's old house. They're not the quietest, keeping the Butlers and Johnsons "up all night," per the synopsis. I'm excited to have this one back on my screen and I think it's definitely worth your time.

Courtesy: CBS

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage

Another sitcom on right now that I love is definitely Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, the spin-off series of Young Sheldon. The two shows serve as prequels to The Big Bang Theory. Though Georgie may not be as smart as his brother, he has a big heart and is able to see the bright side of things, always. And even though this young couple is having to live with Mandy's parents and get by to raise their baby, they're doing a great job so far.

Of course being in such close quarters with her parents is less than ideal, and brings with it some funny situations. But they're making the best of it. The series premieres with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Friday, Jan. 31.

When the show picks up, there's some trouble in paradise between Georgie an Mandy when he "intrudes" on her new sales gig, per the synopsis. Elsewhere, Audrey doesn't know what to do or how to feel when Jim points out she needs to stop coddling Connor.

Courtesy: CBS

Matlock

Even if you've never watched it, I'm sure you've heard of Matlock with everyone talking about it! It's a new show that debuted in fall 2024, and serves as a reboot of sorts of the original series of the same name from the '90s. I'm usually not a fan of reboots. They're so cringy and just don't work as well as the OGs. But this one has been all the rage, and it deserves it. I'm not surprised it's doing so good with Kathy Bates leading it. Make sure to add Matlock to your watch-list!

Matlock episode 9 airs Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET right after Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. You can also stream the episode on Paramount+ the next day on Friday, Jan. 31. In the new episode, "Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s cousin’s wrongful termination case," while Edwin worries that Matty will be caught the longer she stays at Jacobson Moore," per the synopsis.

Courtesy: CBS

Fire Country

Fire Country brings with it all the drama, with an awesome story to go with it! This series is such a fun watch, and is filled with all sorts of action. It starts with Bode Donovan who is in prison and ready to make amends. To do so, and help shorten his sentence, he decide to volunteer for the California Conservation Camp Program.

Fire Country season 3 episode 9, "Coming in Hot," premieres Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with the streaming debut the next day on Saturday, Feb. 1. Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro is also a part of the action drama's cast, and has directed the episode. How cool is that?

Courtesy: CBS

And even more shows to watch!

We didn't want to make this list too long and overwhelm you. Though if you're looking for even more options, CBS still has plenty other series' for you to tune in to. We have to give a big shoutout to Ghosts and Elsbeth, that are definitely worth your time as well. Below we shared the release dates and times the shows come out on CBS.