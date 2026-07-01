3 new shows to watch on Prime Video in July 2026

July has just begun, and Prime Video is already preparing a fun slate of shows and movies. This month has a trio of major shows to check out that will help you stay inside and stay cool in the hot month ahead.

We shared the list of the three best new Prime Video shows to watch in July. Let's get the list started with the new show just released on July 1, Elle.

Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in ELLE. Photo Credit: Jessica Brooks/Prime Video

Elle (July 1)

Two decades after Legally Blonde became a box-office monster hit, Elle, a prequel series ,shows how it all started for our heroine. Lexi Minetree takes over from Reese Witherspoon as a teenage Elle Woods who’s thrown when her family moves from posh Bel-Air to grunge-era Seattle. This means the fashionista Elle has to adapt to a regular school of laid-back folks.

While some may find the idea of a prequel to a beloved movie a challenge, the early reviews are good, and Witherspoon herself is producing it. The throwback to the early 1990s also adds a fun aura. The plot not only shows the comedy of Elle trying to fit in but also solving a financial mystery at her school. It shows the smarts and drive that fans know and love, so any Blonde viewer will want to check out the rare prequel that does justice to the original film.

The Ghost in the Shell (July 7)

One of the greatest and most iconic anime series of all time is getting an update for the 21st century. And so far, The Ghost in the Shell is more than worthy of the source material. It’s more in line with the original manga, exploring a cyberpunk world of AI, robots, and the question of humanity losing itself to technology. If anything, the story is more timely now than it was in the 1980s.

The core story focuses on full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi leading a team against cybercriminals, aided by her inhuman physical powers. However, a deadly hacker could reveal shocking truths of her own past. With gorgeous hand-drawn/3D animation and a compelling story, it flushes out the memory of the bad Scarlett Johansson film and presents this anime masterpiece the way it was intended.

Ride or Die (July 15)

Summer is a time for action comedies, and Ride or Die, a new Prime Video series, is just the thing. Debbie (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer) and Judith (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham) are long-time best friends who seem to have no secrets. That’s until they’re attacked by gunmen and Judith reveals she’s actually a contract assassin while Debbie’s husband has gotten them into hot water with an international crime ring, sending the pair on a trip across Europe.

Spencer and Waddingham aren’t typically known for action films, which makes their casting more exciting. The trailer shows some good fighting, the pair's great humor, and emotion as Debbie reacts to Judith lying to her all this time. Seeing two talented actresses on a madcap adventure is enough reason to make Ride or Die a summer trip worth taking.

We'll share more new shows to watch on Prime Video as the summer continues. Stay tuned!