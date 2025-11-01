3 reasons why we can't wait for Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris season 5 is set to hit the screens in December, right in time for Christmas. Fans will spend a cozy holiday season catching up with Emily's latest adventures, after season 4 left us, as the show always does, with questions and cliffhangers.

With the new season just around the corner, speculation is in full swing. Where will Emily’s career take her next? What about her ever-complicated love life? And how will her friendships evolve as the story moves beyond Paris? Here are three reasons why Emily in Paris is one of the most anticipated Netflix returning shows.

Emily In Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily In Paris. Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Emily in Paris season 4 is in a (kind of) new location

For four seasons, we watched Emily take the French capital by storm and charm everyone in her path, even her (apparently) cold boss, Sylvie. But as the season 4 finale made us expect, the new season takes Emily "from Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins".

Since running the Roman office of Agence Grateau fell on Emily's shoulders, it seems more fitting to call season 5 "Emily in Rome," although the show also promises Emily will still have a presence in Paris.

How will the back and forth look for her? We're yet to see, but she'll surely live her best life in both glamorous capitals.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Emily has another big decision to make: Gabriel or Marcello?

Emily is definitely thriving in her career right now, but her love life is as complicated as ever.

The second part of season 4 got Camille out of the way so she and Gabriel could finally be together (again!). That is, until the handsome Italian businessman Marcello Muratori entered the stage and slowly but steadily stole Emily away.

Gabriel was so focused on his 'pregnant' ex and his restaurant that when he finally got what he wanted, the Michelin star, there was no Emily to share his joy with. He still wants her, but the real question is, does she? And if yes, will she finally make a choice or keep juggling between two men? Or even more twisty: Emily might fall for someone entirely new.

Emily In Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in Emily In Paris. Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Mindy is joining Emily in Rome

Exciting things are happening for Emily's BFF, too. Her singing career is on the right track, and there's real hope to see her and Benoît getting back together. Maybe season 5 will mend relationships for everyone — or muddle them even further, leaving it to future seasons to sort out.

And of course, fans can look forward to Emily and Mindy's reunion, whether it will be in Rome or Paris, as Mindy will make her way back from Shanghai. If the series takes us deeper into her storyline, maybe we can hope to see Mindy's family drama and how she handles it firsthand.

As Emily swaps croissants for cappuccinos, Emily in Paris season 5 promises the same mix of romance, style, and chaos fans adore.

Grab a cozy blanket and turn on the TV on Dec. 18, when the show returns to Netflix.