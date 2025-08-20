Emily in Paris season 5 release date comes with a promising update

Bonjour again... or shall we say ciao? Emily in Paris has officially set its triumphant return to Netflix with season 5 securing a release date! The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series had previously been confirmed for release in 2025, and now that Netflix has shared the date, we know that the new season is coming exactly when we expected it to!

Netflix announced that Emily in Paris season 5 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, which brings the fan-favorite series back to the end-of-year release pattern that had been set by the December releases of seasons 2 and 3. But there's also even better news about season 5's release date announcement that fixes a popular frustration fans had with season 4.

Emily in Paris season 5 release date confirms binge release

This time around, all 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 will be released at once for a binge release. Last year, Netflix split season 4 into two five-episode parts that were released August and September. The split release has become more common on Netflix, but in the case of Emily in Paris, the split was both a narrative device and a necessity following the Hollywood labor strikes.

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025

Going into season 5, we had been concerned that Netflix would again opt to split the episodes down the middle since the strategy proved successful for the show last year. However, all of us fans are definitely ecstatic that we will be able to watch the full season without waiting a month in between. Not to mention, Emily in Paris during the holiday season couldn't be a cozier binge-watch!

Keep in mind, though, that Emily in Paris season 5 releases one week before the second part of Stranger Things season 5 on Christmas Day. While there's no doubt most fans will be done and dusted with Emily in Paris before Stranger Things comes back around, make sure to plan your binge-watch accordingly during that busy stretch of time during the holidays.

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix also revealed the official synopsis for season 5. In the new season, Emily relishes in the bliss of her new love, new job, and new city. However, as always happens for our girl, a major work woe finds her world turned into chaos, with heartbreak, secrets, and setbacks seemingly sending her back to her former home of Paris. Take a closer look:

"Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Additionally, Netflix dropped a handful of photos from season 5 that tease a bit of what to expect from the new episodes. One of the biggest takeaways is that Emily and Marcello appear to be the picture-perfect image of a couple in love. (Keep them this way, please!) But there's also a glimpse at Gabriel's fresh new look, handsome as ever and ready to fight for Emily's heart.

Check out some first-look images from season 5 shared by Netflix!

Emily In Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily In Paris | Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025

Emily In Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in Emily In Paris | Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025

Emily In Paris. (L to R) William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily In Paris | Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris | Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 premieres Thursday, Dec. 18 on Netlfix.

More Emily in Paris from Show Snob: