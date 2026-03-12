3 returning TV shows you need to catch up on in March 2026

March is an exciting month for television, with brand-new TV shows premiering and beloved series making their long-awaited return. On top of that, buzzworthy shows from February are still streaming, so if you haven't checked out titles like Paradise, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and others, now is the time.

As for the TV shows streaming new episodes in March, there's something for everyone, from action-packed superhero stories to sea adventures. I picked the three biggest TV shows returning for new seasons that are definitely worth catching up on this month.

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026

One Piece season 2

Release date: March 10, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

There have been many attempts to create a great anime live-action adaptation in the past years, but none have matched the success of Netflix's One Piece. When season 1 premiered in 2023, it dominated the streaming charts, reaching No. 1 in 84 different countries, according to Netflix. After nearly three years of waiting, the show is finally back for a second season.

For those who don't know, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore fantastical islands and treacherous seas in search of a legendary treasure. The live-action is a great entry point for those who are curious about the anime but aren't ready to commit to over 1000 episodes. Thanks to a strong cast and special effects that perfectly capture the over-the-top tone of the anime, Netflix's One Piece stands out as the best fantasy series to watch in March.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

Invincible season 4

Premiere date: March 18, 2026

Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video has become the go-to platform for anti-superhero shows, with titles like The Boys, Gen V, and Invincible in its catalog. The latter is streaming its fourth season this month, and if you haven't caught up with it yet, expect ultraviolent fights, shocking betrayals, and a brutal subversion of the hero's journey.

Invincible is centered around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. As Mark develops superpowers of his own, he learns that his father's legacy hides a dark truth. Known for its vibrant animation and stomach-churning levels of gore, the series is a perfect pick for those looking for a darker, more extreme take on superheroes.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Premiere date: March 24, 2026

Where to watch: Disney+

In a similar vein, Daredevil: Born Again matches the brutality of Invincible while sticking to a more conventional superhero narrative. It serves as both a soft reboot and a continuation of the Netflix show, so newcomers should catch up on Daredevil's 3 seasons, along with Born Again season 1 to get the full experience ahead of the season 2 premiere on March 24.

The series arguably features the best ensemble in any MCU show, with Charlie Cox cementing his status as the one and only Daredevil. Packed with breathtaking action sequences and stellar fight choreography, Daredevil: Born Again is easily one of the most entertaining series returning this month.

Stay tuned for more good TV shows to watch this month and beyond!