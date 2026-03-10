5 new TV shows to watch in March 2026

March is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of TV in a long time. Alongside the long-anticipated return of shows such as One Piece, Daredevil: Born Again, and Jury Duty, there are plenty of new shows arriving on your favorite streaming services this month.

From a fresh murder mystery about three friends and their dark secrets to a brand-new comedy starring Steve Carell, there are many options to choose from. Here are 3 shows streaming in March that look especially promising.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Rooster

Premiere date: Sunday, March 8

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Rooster is the latest HBO comedy series starring Steve Carell. He plays Greg, a writer of fiction who

must help his daughter navigate a difficult divorce. The story is set against the backdrop of a college campus, where Greg soon finds himself channeling the hero of his stories, Rooster, in an attempt to dodge the many problems headed his way.

Rooster is co-created by Bill Lawrence, known for iconic series such as Scrubs, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking, so fans can expect his signature blend of feel-good energy, emotional depth, and humor. The college setting suggests a cozy sitcom atmosphere, while Carell's charisma alone makes it worth checking out.

Imperfect Women - Credit: Apple TV

Imperfect Women

Premiere date: Wednesday, March 18

Where to watch: Apple TV

Clint Eastwood's Mystic River meets Big Little Lies in Apple's latest psychological thriller. In Imperfect Women, three women who have been friends for years are forced to confront devastating truths following a shocking murder.

Based on the novel of the same name, the limited series features a star-studded cast that includes Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, and Joel Kinnaman. For fans of murder mysteries and psychologically-charged dramas, Imperfect Women is the perfect TV show to stream this month. The first two episodes debut on March 18 on Apple TV.

Bait

Release date: Wednesday, March 25

Where to watch: Prime Video

Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed serves as both creator and star of Bait, Amazon Prime Video's new comedy series. He plays Shah Latif, a struggling actor in London who is going through an existential crisis. The series chronicles four chaotic days in Shah's life as he tries to score the role of a lifetime: James Bond.

The trailer hints at an anxiety-inducing dramedy driven by paranoia, conspiracies, and increasingly over-the-top situations. Since acquiring the rights to the 007 franchise, Amazon hasn't wasted any time. Bait offers a wild spin on the hunt for the next James Bond, satirizing the casting frenzy with a playfully self-aware tone. All six episodes on Prime Video on March 25.

L-R Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Chris Saunders/Paramount+

The Madison

Premiere date: Saturday, March 14

Where to watch: Paramount+

It's a big month for Yellowstone fans, as March brings the release of two new Taylor Sheridan shows, including a spinoff in Marshals, which picks up where the original series left off. The Madison, on the other hand, is billed like a standalone series, introducing a new family coping with grief in Montana's valleys.

The series marks a bold expansion of the Sheridanverse while also serving as a good starting point for viewers unfamiliar with Yellowstone. The cast includes many recognizable faces, including Hollywood stars like Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell.

Young Pete Marino (Jake Cannavale), Young Kay Scarpetta (Rosy McEwen) in Scarpetta

Scarpetta

Premiere date: Wednesday, March 11

Where to watch: Prime Video

Nicole Kidman is the star of Prime Video's new gripping crime thriller, Scarpetta. The series follows the titular character, a talented forensic pathologist tasked with solving a puzzling murder. The narrative bounces between past and present, also exploring Dr. Scarpetta's early years as a medical examiner in the 1990s.

Kidman isn't the only big name in the cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosy McEwen, and Ariana DeBose are also part of the show's ensemble. Scarpetta adapts Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling crime novels and is perfect for those looking for a classic detective story.

We'll be covering all five new TV shows on Show Snob this month. Stay tuned for more new TV shows to watch in March 2026!