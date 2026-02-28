3 underrated shows you definitely missed in February

February was a shorter month yet there were still some good streaming shows that slipped under the radar and deserve to be watched! Between the shortened month and the Winter Olympics, there wasn’t as much TV as usual to enjoy across the month. However, there were some really great series to release across the month.

We got new seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer and The Night Agent alongside Prime Video’s new hit 56 Days. There were some fun documentaries and reality shows as well with new episodes of The Traitors standing as a true highlight for reality TV fans.

Despite a quieter month for TV, there were still somehow a few shows that went under the radar. Here is a trio of shows that may have been overlooked during their release month, but are worth catching up on them for some fun binges!

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Production Still

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

Years after creating the beloved Irish comedy Derry Girls, Lisa McGee delivered another wonderful gem with this Netflix dramedy. Roisin Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne are three longtime friends stuck in their various lives. When they hear another old friend has died, they head to pay their respects only to stumble onto a bizarre mystery.

While the mystery itself was well done, the show’s power resides in the fantastic chemistry between its three leads. From Gallagher's overwhelmed writer of a murder mystery TV show and its temperamental star, to Keenan’s harried mom to Dunne’s bizarre performance, they gel perfectly with hilarious lines and often outrageous situations.

One minute you're on the edge of your seat with tension, the next you're laughing your head off. That’s not to mention the needle drops of 1990s songs that will delight viewers of that era. Top it off with the obvious Irish flavor and gorgeous scenery and it’s a mystery-comedy fitting for a March binge.

The Artful Dodger -- Season 1 -- An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart –

The Artful Dodger

Already a highly underrated series, this Disney+ Aussie sequel to Oliver Twist returned for a sophomore season better than the first. Once again, it’s a blast watching the former Dodger, aka Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) navigate his life as a surgeon while mentor Fagin (a wonderfully smarmy David Thewlis) works his various con games in the town. Their chemistry is fascinating to watch as they can be both allies and enemies at once.

The second season amped up the romance between Jack and Belle (Maia Mitchell) while introducing a serial killer plotline, a “frenemy” police inspector and a fight for acceptance in this society. The various plotlines always made sense while keeping viewers on their toes. The production values remain top-notch and it ended in a fun climax. This series deserves to steal more attention and hopefully nab a third season renewal.

The Gray House

Coming in the last days of February, this Prime Video drama sheds light on an untold tale of the Civil War. This is a throwback to the mini-series events of old, as the eight-episode series clocks in at a whopping 522 minutes. However, that’s justified by a large-scale storyline that follows a group of female spies helping the Union from deep within Confederate lines.

The series doesn’t shy away from the horrors of slavery, war and sexism, backed by a first-rate cast that includes Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, Hannah Davis, Keith David, Rob Morrow and more. It pays tribute to this terrible time in American history via the strength that helped the nation survive it. It may seem overlong at times, yet the believable performances and compelling characters make this one history lesson more than worth bingeing on.