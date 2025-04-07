With so many rumors and news, here's 3 Ted Lasso season 4 updates you may have missed

Ted Lasso fans have been on a constant up and down cycle as viewers said their goodbyes to the series when it was announced season 3 would be the end. And, we thought it would be the end of that. Then in August 2024, rumors started circling around that a Ted Lasso season 4 could be happening, and we just recently finally got official confirmation that it is!

It took a while to get here, but the Apple TV+ series is indeed coming back for more. Whether you're excited about this news, think it's unnecessary, or fall somewhere in the middle, you'll still want to know the latest updates about the new season. Heres 3 updates you may have missed below.

Scripts are being written, filming is set to start soon

It was co-creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis who announced that Ted Lasso is officially coming back for season 4 in his chat with Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast. He also shared that the writer's room has opened, and scripts are currently being written for what comes next in the story.

There is no release date or episode count yet, though Deadline reports that filming the new season will potentially start this summer in July 2025. The news outlet also shares that the beginning of the season might begin in Kansas first, where Ted moved back to at the end of season 3. Then, we'll see him return to the UK for a new job.

Time for the women's soccer team to shine

Ted Lasso season 4 is reportedly shifting its focus a bit. Soccer is of course still at the center of the tale, but it's going to be a different team to focus on. This time, Ted will return to the UK to coach the AFC Richmond women's soccer (or football, rather) team. This was hinted at and set up at the end of season 3 when Keeley presented the idea of starting a female-focused team to Rebecca. Apple TV+ also teased the new season:

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Which cast members are coming back?

One of the biggest questions of course is who will be returning and reprising their roles. For the past three seasons, there's so many characters that we've connected with and want to see more of. Or else it wouldn't feel like Ted Lasso without them!

Sudeikis in the titular role, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Roy, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie should all be coming back, per Deadline. The news outlet shares that Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt is likely not reprising his role due to commitments to another project which will cause scheduling conflicts.

There's sure to be a number of new characters coming aboard with a new team we obviously haven't seen before being established! Plus, the character of Ted's son Henry is going to be around, though now played by an older actor who production is on the search for. Deadline shares that when we see Henry again, he's a "skilled soccer player himself."

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Ted Lasso season 4 on Apple TV+!