3 things to know about Love Island: All Stars season 2 on Peacock

It's almost time for another season of the popular reality series! Love Island is such a popular show not only in its OG broadcast locatin in the UK, but for those of us across the pond in the U.S. as well. Thankfully, Peacock brings us the new seasons so we don't miss out on the delicious drama.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is almost here. And to gear you up, we've got all you need to know about the show's release. Just be aware that when you get to the cast section, there's a major spoiler though!

Love Island: All Stars season 2 release date

While the show has already started in the UK on ITV2, U.S. viewers will get the chance to watch the new season of the reality series very soon. Love Island: All Stars season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The first episode will be released on premiere day, with new episodes streaming every day after that at 9 p.m. ET. It's not known yet how many episodes there will be. The first season ran for 31 episodes. We'll see how things go.

(Photo by: Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK/ITV)

Back to South Africa

The second season will see us go back to South Africa as the Islanders look for another shot at finding love. Maya Jama is hosting once again. We're always looking for drama, that's one of the reasons we love this show so much. And based on the synopsis, it sounds like there's some surprises in store.

As they team up, relationships will be "put to the test," and "bombsshells enter and heads turn," per the synopsis. Of course like any relationsihps being in such close quarters in the villa, there's going to be heartbreak along the way as well. But as always, the goal is to be the couple who gets to the end to be crowned the Love Island: All Stars 2025 winners. Who will it be?

A fan-favorite Islander is looking for love again (SPOILER)

SPOILERS BELOW

Fans will be surprised to see one particular Islander join the cast in the second season. And that's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the winner of Love Island UK season 8. She and Davide Sanclimenti were loved by fans, and they even went on to do Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings after their time on the reality series. But clearly things didn't work out, and she's ready to find the one, once again. You may have also seen Cülcüloğlu on another popular British reality series, The Traitors season 2.

So who else is joining the cast? There's 12 Islanders, plus the surprise of Cülcüloğlu this time around. So 13 cast members! We shared who all the contestants are below:

Curtis Pritchard

Olivia Hawkins

Ronnie Vint

Catherine Agbaje

Scott Thomas

Gabby Allen

Luca Bish

Elma Pazar

Marcel Somerville

Kaz Crossley

Nas Majeed

India Reynolds

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island: All Stars season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.