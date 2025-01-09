It's almost time to see one of the best reality competition shows on television, and that's The Traitors season 3 on Peacock! And look, if I'm saying that then it means it's good. Why? I'm not the biggest fan of reality TV, but this one is oh so delicious and worth checking out.

The Traitors season 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 with three episodes at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. But going forward, don't expect to see so many coming at once. After premiere day, the show will release one new episode weekly until the finale on Thursday, March 6. That means this season has a total of 11 episodes. We shared the release schedule below:

Episode 1 - Jan. 9

Episode 2 - Jan. 9

Episode 3 - Jan. 9

Episode 4 - Jan. 16

Episode 5 - Jan. 23

Episode 6 - Jan. 30

Episode 7 - Feb. 6

Episode 8 - Feb. 13

Episode 9 - Feb. 20

Episode 10 - Feb. 27

Episode 11 - March 6

Release times by time zone

Eastern: 9 p.m. ET

Pacific: 6 p.m. PT

Central: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

Euan Cherry/Peacock

There will also be a reunion special like past seasons. What's really cool is that if you don't have Peacock and maybe don't know the show but are interested in checking it out, the first two episodes will also air on NBC. Be sure to mark your calendars for Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. But trust me, this one is one you'll want to add to your watch-list!

The Traitors season 3, hosted by Alan Cumming, features 21 contestants including Bob Harper, Sam Asghari, Britney Haynes, Chanel Ayan, and Tom Sandoval. The show sees these reality stars go head to head in the "ultimate murder mystery game," per the synopsis. Without actual murder of course. The players have to work together and accomplish different missions to accumulate a $250,000 prize.

Some of them are the Faithful, while some are secretly the Traitors. Their goal is to get rid of the Faithfuls and snag the prize money all for themselves. If those who are the Faithfuls win, they get to share the money. But if even just one Traitor becomes the champ, they steal the entire pot. This game is definitely ruthless and entertaining to watch!

