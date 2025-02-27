3 things to know about Guy Ritchie's star-studded Irish crime series MobLand

Guy Ritchie is one busy man, having his hands in multiple projects across film and television. His latest TV show is the upcoming crime drama MobLand, and once you learn more about it, you'll want to watch it right away. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long, as it will be released on Paramount+ this year.

You might know Ritchie from his work on movies such as Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man. Or maybe you watched his hit Netflix crime drama series The Gentlemen, which is a spinoff of his 2019 movie of the same title. Now, you have another thrilling Ritchie project to look forward to with MobLand.

When the new crime drama was first ordered in February 2024, it had a different title. Originally titled The Donovans, the show was intended to be loosely based on the popular Showtime series Ray Donovan, focusing on the lives of the Donovan family. However, the concept later evolved, leading to a reworked version now known as MobLand. The final iteration stands as a completely independent series with no connection at all to Ray Donovan.

Set in London, the story follows two feuding families with global business empires and a dedicated "fixer" whose duty is to protect one of them.

Everything else you need to know about MobLand

Ronan Bennett, who is best known for creating the crime drama series Top Boy, also serves as the creator of this series and is an executive producer. Ritchie directed some of the episodes and is also attached to the show as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. In addition, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produced the show.

When it comes to who stars in this crime drama, the cast is made up of a bunch of well-known actors. Tom Hardy (Havoc, Venom: The Last Dance) plays the role of the fixer, Harry Da Souza. Harry is assigned to solve any problems the Harrigan family might have. Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan (Black Bag, The Out-Laws) takes on the role of Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of the Harrigan family. Then, you have Oscar winner Helen Mirren (1923, Fast X) portraying Maeve Harrigan, the Harrigan family matriarch.

The rest of the cast is made up of Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Alex Fine, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

MobLand is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Make sure to mark your calendar and clear your schedule because this isn't a show you want to miss!