Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman miniseries finally gets promising update one year later

Things have definitely been moving very slow for Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman-produced miniseries The Gray House. The show was first announced to be in the works back in 2022, and there really hasn't been a ton of information about the production and its status. Now, we finally have a promising update.

A little over a year ago in April 2024, Variety shared that the historical drama would be opening the Monte-Carlo Television Festival that year, which took place in June. Then a few months after that in September, Deadline revealed that some big names in the music industry have contributed to the soundtrack. We'll get to that in a moment. Though since then, almost a year later, any updates including a release date or even streaming home have not been shared. Until now.

Per TVLine, producers of The Gray House confirmed that filming is finished on the 8-episode series, plus we can "expect a major announcement this summer." No other details were provided, though this is finally a promising update we've been waiting for. Now that it's officially July, we should be getting news this month or the next, which isn't too long now. I have a feeling, and hope, Paramount Global is finally going to announce its release date and which platform it will stream on. Honestly, we've waited long enough!

The historical drama is set in the 1800s and revolves around three women, played by actresses Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, and Amethyst Davis, who helped the North win the American Civil War. The tale is based on a true story from history, in which General Ulysses S. Grant credited the three unsung heroes for their eventual success in the conflict. We shared the synopsis per Deadline below:

"A Richmond Socialite and her daughter, a formerly enslaved African-American, and a courtesan build the first successful female spy ring, operating right under the noses of the Confederate High Command. They risk life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American Democracy."

Also set to star in The Gray House are Ben Vereen and Once Upon a Time actor Colin O'Donoghue. I'm a huge fan of the OUAT actor, and I'll be honest. I'm following all the updates I can get so that I can finally see him in a new project. It's been too long. Look at that beard he's rocking in the image above from his character in the historical drama, which is still unknown.

Now remember the music I mentioned above? Well, you can expect to hear tunes from big artists like Leslie Greif, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Killer Mike, and Yolanda Adams. Per Deadline, Jon Bon Jovi also co-wrote one of the songs that will be featured in the series. How cool is that?

