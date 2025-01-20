The Big Bang Theory came in with a bang (pun intended!) in 2007 and was on the air for 12 seasons, coming to an end in 2019. The show is one of the longest-running comedies, and for good reason. It's one of the most iconic comedies in television, and we're so lucky to have had it. I still love to rewatch the series and certain episodes!

If you're like me and constantly miss it, you may be looking for another series to watch. The obvious choices of course are the prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. But let's branch out a little bit. Here's 4 amusing shows like The Big Bang Theory to add to your watch lists.

Friends Television Stills Television | Getty Images/GettyImages

Friends

Stream all 10 seasons on Max

You'd be surprised at the number of people I've spoken to who have said they've never watched Friends! I think when it comes to the theme of friendship and being there for one another, yes pun intended, Friends is definitely the show that's closest to The Big Bang Theory.

Though Sheldon is most definitely not the most selfless person, he grows over the years and learns the value of his friends. Thinking he couldn't care very much, he learns to love and understands what it means to have them in his life and to have their support. As for the rest of the group, they're all supportive of one another as well. Life, love, and sometimes funny shenanigans are what Friends is all about. And this one is a must-watch for you Big Bang fans.

Superstore

Stream 6 seasons on Peacock and Hulu

Superstore is one show that I didn't know if I'd really enjoy going in, but decided to give it a shot. And man, I'm so glad I did. It's honestly very high up there in terms of the best comedies like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Though I don't think it's as popular. This one is more of a workplace comedy compared to Big Bang, but it's hilarious, is relatable, and has fan-favorite characters.

This sitcom will definitely keep your attention. And what's great about TBBT is that you can have it on in the background or it's what we need when looking for something lighthearted to watch. And Superstore provides the same.

NBC Photo: Paul Drinkwater

Community

Stream 6 seasons on Peacock

Community is about a group of students at a community college who come together to be a study group. I wouldn't say it's too similar to TBBT, but it does take place in a school setting. And the guys do work at a university. Plus, one of the main characters, Abed, has quirky tendencies like Sheldon. But he has a much warmer heart. I will warn you that it takes a few episodes for you to warm up to the series, but this one is a goodie and fan-favorite comedy for a reason!

Stranger Things

Stream 4 seasons on Netflix, season 5 (final) coming in 2025

Stranger Things may seem like a, well, strange show to add to this list. But hear me out. This young group of friends are so wise and smart. I could never do what they do at their age, or even now. They're nerds in their own way as well, loving Dungeons and Dragons just like the Big Bang guys.

And they use their D&D knowledge to fight the darkness that's threatening their town. The Netflix series is so not underrated and it's definitely one of my favorite shows. Though the Netflix series is a sci-fi horror, the humor in it is written so well. There's scenes that will definitely make you laugh.