4 best Harlan Coben Netflix shows to rewatch right now

We have some great news for fans of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows! The next new Harlan Coben show, Caught, premieres on Netflix in March 2025. While you wait for the new series to be available to stream, I picked the four Harlan Coben Netflix shows you should rewatch right now.

Following the release of Missing You on Jan. 1, there are nine of Coben's shows on Netflix right now with many more in the works and on the way soon, including Run Away, which just started production in January.

Let's get the list of Coben's shows to rewatch starting with Safe starring Michael C. Hall!

Safe

Safe is my favorite of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows, as I have mentioned when writing about the topic before. It's actually the only one of the nine shows that isn't based on a book by Coben. Instead, he created the series along with Danny Brocklehurst, who has helmed many of the shows on this list. Obviously, Coben is a fantastic writer with a large fanbase, but Safe proved to everyone watching just how good and buzzy these one-season stories can be. Netflix is definitely in the buzz business!

In Safe, Tom (Michael C. Hall) is devastated when one of his teen daughters goes missing. Haunted by the past and fueled by the grief of losing his wife, Tom goes to great lengths to find his daughter and bring her home.

What makes Safe a great rewatch is that it's probably the most intricate story of Coben's Netflix shows, and it comes full circle in a way that no one will see coming. If you watched this show when it premiered in 2018, I'm sure you forgot what happened. I know I did the first time I watched it! And, I will say: the twist hits the second time around, too.

Premiere date: May 10, 2018

Episodes: 8

Created by Harlan Coben

Cast: Michael C. Hall, Marc Warren, Hannah Arterton, Amanda Abbington, Audrey Fleurot, Isabelle Allen, and Amy James-Kelly

The Stranger

The Stranger is probably the second-best of Coben's Netflix shows. After Safe, The Stranger is the most complete, intricate mystery. There are a lot of moving parts, but it all comes together in the end for a satisfying-ish conclusion. It's definitely not the happy ending; those don't really happen in Coben's world. It's almost too realistic. Someone always pays the cost in these shows.

In the series, a mysterious person, called "The Stranger," blackmails various people in an English city. We don't know exactly what the endgame is, though, when this person reaches out to Adam Price (Richard Armitage) and reveals that his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan) is keeping a secret from him. Before Adam can learn the truth, Corinne disappears. Adam does what he can to track her down, which pulls in several detectives with odd connections to the case.

The Stranger premiered on Netflix almost exactly five years ago. Unless you watched it recently, you're not going to remember everything revealed in this mystery, which makes it a great rewatch on Netflix!

Premiere date: Jan. 30, 2020

Episodes: 8

Created by Harlan Coben

Cast: Richard Armitage, Paul Kaye, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, and more

Stay Close

It's wild that it's already been three years since Stay Close premiered on Netflix! I thought I remembered everything about this mystery based on Coben's book of the same name, but I definitely did not. That makes it a great rewatch in and of itself, but it's also the weirdest of Coben's Netflix shows. If you're ready to get weird, Stay Close is the show for you to watch right now.

The mystery revolves around Meghan (Cush Jumbo), a woman with a secret past that all goes back to one interesting night when a man, Stewart Green, went missing after a night out. The case haunts the detective, Michael Broome (James Nesbitt) who was never able to find the missing man. When another man disappears years later, many of the people with secrets related to the last incident are pulled back in.

Overall, I don't think Stay Close is the best of Coben's Netflix shows, but it might just be the most surprising.

Premiere date: Dec. 31, 2021

Episodes: 8

Created by Danny Brocklehurst, Mick Ford, Charlotte Coben, and Victoria Asare-Archer

Cast: James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Jo Joyner, Sarah Parish, and more

Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023 | Netflix

Fool Me Once also deserves a spot on the rewatch list even though it's the second-most recently released of Coben's Netflix shows. The series premiered on New Year's Day 2024, and it was a massive success for Netflix. It's the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows. I'm still in shock that it's technically more popular than Stranger Things season 3 and Bridgerton season 2 in its first few months on Netflix. The series currently ranks No. 8 on the all-time Netflix Top 10 for new TV releases.

And, that's for a good reason, of course! This is one of the best of Coben's mysteries. It's definitely the most out there in terms of its big twists and ending. I totally forgot it ends LIKE THAT, even though I just watched it a year ago. I'm sure I'm not the only person who would feel that way on a rewatch either.

In the series, Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, who is trying to get to the bottom of who killed her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). When she thinks she sees Joe on her nanny cam, Maya's life gets flip-turned upside down.

Premiere date: Jan. 1, 2024

Episodes: 8

Created by Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, and more

You can watch all four of these good shows on Netflix right now, along with the other five shows in Netflix's Harlan Coben Collection. Stay tuned for more news about the other shows based on Coben's books coming soon!