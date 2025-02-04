New Harlan Coben show is coming to Netflix sooner than expected

If you're a fan of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows, you don't have to wait long for the next one! After Missing You premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2025, Netflix is rolling out the next of Coben's shows in March.

We've known for a while that Caught (also known as Atrapados) would be the next of Coben's shows coming to Netflix, thanks to updates from the mystery author himself. We just didn't know it would be in the same quarter as Missing You. Two Harlan Coben Netflix shows in one quarter? We aren't complaining!

Caught release date

Caught premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 26, according to Coben, who announced the release date on Twitter/X. That's where Coben shares a ton of updates about his projects, so give him a follow if you want to stay up to date.

In addition to the premiere date, Coben also shared the first teaser trailer of the new series. It's not a full-length trailer, so we can expect to see another one of those soon, but it's definitely more than enough to catch the vibe and see what Caught is all about.

CAUGHT (Atrapados) comes to @Netflix on March 26. Beautifully filmed in Bariloche and Buenos Aires, kudos to @CheNetflix and @NetflixLAT teams.



PSA: Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, Netflix gives you the option to watch with English subtitles or dubbing. Enjoy this… pic.twitter.com/jE8GEz9fci — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 1, 2025

It's so interesting that Caught is rolling out on a Wednesday. I can't understand why that's going to happen. Netflix almost always drops new seasons of shows on Thursdays or Fridays, but hey, we're not complaining!

We shared the synopsis of Caught, via Netflix:

In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

If that's not a synopsis of a great Harlan Coben Netflix show, I don't know what is! Obviously, there's a clear formula that is followed for these twisty-turny mysteries based on Coben's works. I'm super excited for Caught based on that description of the story.

Netflix also revealed that Soledad Villamil will star as Ema Garay in the series. Villamil is joined by Alberto Ammann, who plays Leo Mercer, and Juan Minujín, who plays Marcos.

Caught is an Argentine Netflix original series. Accordingly, it will be a Spanish-language series, but the English dub is available as with Money Heist or Squid Game, as Coben mentioned. I'm a big advocate for watching shows. I don't care if you like subtitles, dubbing, etc. Good shows are good shows in my opinion. I have subtitles on constantly regardless if I speak or understand the language the characters are speaking, so I'm good with whatever!

It's been a minute since we had a non-English language Harland Coben show, though. Of the nine Netflix shows, five are set in England, two in Poland, one in Spain, and another in France. This will be Coben's first Argentine series.

Caught will also officially be the 10th of Harlan Coben's Netflix shows. These are the Harlan Coben shows currently on Netflix right now:

Missing You (2025)

Fool Me Once (2024)

Hold Tight (2022)

Stay Close (2021)

The Innocent (2021)

Gone for Good (2021)

The Stranger (2020)

The Woods (2020)

Safe (2018)

And, there are more Harlan Coben shows on the way, too! We don't know the timelines for the other projects, but Netflix just confirmed the cast for Run Away (and no, Richard Armitage is not involved with the project.) That series is set in England and just started production in the Greater Manchester area in January.

We'll share more updates about Caught and the rest of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows in the works. Stay tuned for more information!