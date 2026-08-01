4 best Netflix shows to binge in a weekend

There have been some phenomenal Netflix shows in 2026, and some shows we love have even come to an end, like Stranger Things. But what if you’re looking for a new show to watch that you can knock out in one weekend? Well, I have a list for you.

From swooning love stories to terrifying tales, these are the five best Netflix shows that you can watch in one weekend and still be craving more.

Let's get the list started with one of the best horror shows Netflix has to offer, The Haunting of Hill House.

Photo: The Haunting of Hill House.. Courtesy Steve Dietl/Netflix | Courtesy Steve Dietl/Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House

I love this show. The Haunting of Hill House was one of the first shows that really introduced me to the world of horror TV shows. It's definitely one of a few Netflix shows you can certainly binge in one weekend, especially if you’re looking for something scary.

The Haunting of Hill House is based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name and follows four siblings, along with their dad, who come together after their sister suddenly passes away, all while the threat and history of their childhood home loom in the background. Carla Gugino, Victoria Pedretti, Michael Huisman, Elizabeth Reasor, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel star in the series.

This is one of those shows that has stuck with me even years after it ended. I think about it on a constant loop and how well creator Mike Flanagan brought this story to screen. If you choose to watch this, you won’t be disappointed.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023 | Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

While we all wait for Bridgerton season 5, the best way to pass the time is to watch the miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The series is exactly what you would expect — it’s the love story of Queen Charlotte and her husband, King George.

But it’s really more than that. While Bridgerton season 4 had a lot of classic romance vibes, this miniseries was a masterclass in yearning, in utter devotion, and in just plain love. I haven’t felt this many emotions watching a series like this in some time. And the chemistry between the two leads, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest, is to die for.

Beef. Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 102 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023 | Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Beef

While season 2 of Beef is great, nothing beats the complete story of Beef season 1. Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the first season starts with two individuals who have genuine road rage at each other, and how that one interaction leads to a cascading avalanche of scheme after scheme against the other.

The Netflix series goes deeper than that and really touches on how these deep, intense grudges we feel can alter our lives, sometimes for the worse and sometimes for the better. It’s one of the best anthology shows on Netflix, for sure.

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY as BETH HARMON in episode 107 of THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020 | Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020

The Queen’s Gambit

Am I one of the people who believe The Queen’s Gambit is overrated? No, I do not, and I will stand by this show until the end of days because this is the only series that ever had me remotely interested in chess, mind you.

This critically acclaimed miniseries stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy, as she struggles with her growing fame in the chess world, not only as one of the smartest players but as a woman as well, while simultaneously dealing with addictions such as drugs and alcohol.

This series was a huge factor for many viewers learning chess and created a whole slew of online influencers who promoted matches, games, and more. And with only seven episodes, it’s a great series to watch on a rainy day. It even won Outstanding Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys in 2021.

Truly, any of these shows are great picks for a weekend binge. You won’t regret a single second. I might even rewatch them myself for fun.