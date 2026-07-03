7 best Netflix shows of 2026 so far

As the original binge-watching hub, Netflix has swiftly grown out of offering viewers the nostalgic pang of their favorite shows to hooking them on original content. From creating global franchises to releasing addictive thriller limited series, the streaming giant consistently hits the mark with quality content across every department. Fortunately, as in every year, 2026 continues the trend of producing chart-dominating titles, whether they're returning titles or original stories.

Of course, a higher viewership can be an obvious sign of a show’s success; however, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it also possesses narrative superiority. Having said that, some Netflix titles have outdone themselves on all fronts, from racking in numbers to quality storytelling. From recent entries to returning ones, here are some of the best Netflix shows that you should be watching in 2026.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Britt Lower as Rachel Mills and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #102 of I Will Find You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

I Will Find You

No. of episodes: 8

Stories centered around a parent’s worst nightmare have become increasingly popular in recent years. Netflix has an abundance of such edge-of-your-seat stories, and I Will Find You is another notable addition. Giving the streaming platform its record-breaking 2026 premiere week, the Harlan Coben series depicts a complicated paternal relationship that leaves a bloody trail in its wake.

The series follows Sam Worthington’s David Burroughs, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his son. However, his life takes a turn for the worse when he learns that his son may be alive, but that’s just the beginning of David’s nightmare. The eight-part series is an excruciating and deeply emotional journey of a father who navigates life between escaping prison and finding the truth about his son.

While there’s no shortage of Harlan Coben thrillers on Netflix, I Will Find You makes for another compelling addition to the library, as it deals with parent-child trauma in a completely different light. The story is full of all the classic Coben red herrings that keep piling up until the viewers are left completely stranded, and then the ending just hits them like a bus.

(L to R) Sinead Keenan as Robyn, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara, Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/Christopher Barr © 2025

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

No. of episodes: 8

Comedy and thriller don’t always offer the best mix, but if done right, they can create something phenomenal. This is exactly what the audience can expect from Lisa McGee’s How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Diehard fans of the Irish sitcom Derry Girls will definitely fall in love with the Netflix series as it’ll hit close to home for many – perhaps even feeling like an unintended version of grown-up Derry Girls.

Starring Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast follows the story of three friends who come together for the funeral of the fourth member of the group. However, instead of bringing peace to their deceased friend, the trio’s reunion plunges them into an array of strange events and dark truths surrounding their friend’s death.

If you have watched Derry Girls, then you’ll love the chaotic atmosphere of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. It’s an entertaining combination of a murder mystery and sitcom humor, especially the performances by the leading ladies. The way they portray each character's wild personality is commendable, especially when the story needs to build on suspense and gradually unfold into a gripping narrative.

One Piece. (L to R) Charithra Chandran as Vivi, Emily Rudd as Nami in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2026

One Piece season 2

No. of episodes: 8

Setting a new precedent for live-action adaptations, One Piece lived up to its reputation by delivering a near-perfect sequel. Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s world-renowned manga and anime, Netflix’s One Piece managed to break the streak of bad anime adaptations when it released back in 2023. The fans loved how the show stayed true to the source material, paving the way for another whacky story to come to life from Oda’s vault of crowning achievements.

Luffy and his Straw Hat pirates returned in season 2, all set to sail towards the Grand Line – a treacherous stretch in the sea that promises both adventures and doom. In his quest to become the next Pirate King, Luffy takes his crew to wondrous new places, but the road to the ultimate riches isn’t as easy as it seems. From returning characters to bringing to life some of the most popular faces from the anime, One Piece season 2 is a treat for a true anime fan.

One of the reasons why the Netflix series has been widely accepted is the fact that the show never strays too far from the original work. Whether it’s the character’s personalities or appearances, One Piece reassured audiences across the spectrum who had to endure the butchering of their favorite anime or manga on the big screen. The series preserved Oda’s essence, which is why it has been renewed for another season and a lot more to come if Netflix keeps delivering.

Teach You a Lesson

No. of episodes: 10

As the only non-English title to dominate the charts, Teach You a Lesson has been nothing short of a treat to watch. With the undeniable rise of K-drama and its domination on streaming platforms, it comes as no surprise that a series like Teach You a Lesson has struck a chord with viewers. A John Wick-styled retelling of the social disorder within Korea’s education system, the series has wowed fans and critics alike for its unhinged depiction of bullying, corruption, and parenting.

The show follows the workings of a newly established department, the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), which operates under the education ministry to protect the right to education. Under Inspector Na Hwa-jin, the bureau responds to the disregard of teachers’ authority and bullying in schools. Once found guilty, the bureau brings everyone who is guilty, regardless of rank and power, under the thumb of justice.

Teach You a Lesson doesn’t deal with fictional scenarios; rather, it takes viewers on an uncomfortable ride of truth and guilt. It tackles not only school bullying but also underlines a very key problem in today’s education system – teacher safety and authority. However, whether it’s an unfair teacher, an arrogant delinquent, or an overbearing parent, the Bureau teaches everyone a lesson that they’ll never forget.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham, Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 105 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

No. of episodes: 8

We are truly in a horror renaissance. From box-office successes to meteoric rises on streaming charts, horror is dominating on all fronts. With the precedent set by shows like The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix tapped into the raw potential of a good horror show that has everything from scares to drama. 2026’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is another Netflix horror hit that makes impressive use of paranoia and superstition.

The show follows the grim journey of Rachel and Nicky, who travel to the former’s family villa for a chaotic wedding week. However, Rachel can’t shake the feeling that something bad is going to happen, and that causes her to spiral out of control and stumble upon family secrets that will change her life forever.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen isn’t a traditional horror and will make the viewers go through a whirlwind of emotions. At one point, it might feel like a supernatural horror, while at other times it gives off strong psychological thriller vibes, which is exactly why this holds up. Its bleak atmosphere and satire are what hold the show together and make it a gripping watch from start to end.

(L to R) Tessa Thompson as Anna and Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper in Episode #106 of His and Hers

His & Hers

No. of episodes: 6

Starring the magnificent Tessa Thompson, Netflix’s His & Hers became one of the top ten most-watched shows on the platform. The mystery thriller was an instant hit with the fans, garnering over 90.6 million views in over seven weeks. The six-episode limited series holds a record-breaking viewership for its strong narrative and powerful performances, surpassing almost all shows in the genre.

His & Hers follows the story of Anna Andrews (Thompson), a former news anchor who gets tangled up in a mysterious murder in Atlanta. However, what makes matters worse is that she’s pitted against her ex-husband, Jack Harper, played by Jon Bernthal, a detective assigned to the case. What follows is a slow-burning drama of twists and turns, deceit, and a grim atmosphere that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

There’s no shortage of murder mysteries on Netflix, but what makes His & Hers a rarity is the complexity of the process. The show expertly avoids all thriller clichés and replaces them with intense chemistry and elements that make it hard not to be engulfed by the story.

The Boroughs. Alfred Molina as Sam in The Boroughs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Boroughs

No. of episodes: 8

Fans sorely missed a binge-watchable sci-fi horror after Stranger Things' ultimate departure. Fortunately, the Duffer Brothers soon came back with another fantastical story about otherworldly creatures and friendships. The Boroughs turned out to be an instant hit, mesmerizing fans with its deeply emotional narrative, eye-popping visuals, and stellar performances.

The Boroughs tells the adventurous tale of a retirement home community that finds itself surrounded by unlikely foes. The residents must band together to leave their retired, luxurious lives and confront a threat from across the cosmos. Led by Alfred Molina and Geena Davis, The Boroughs features an impeccable cast with years of experience and talent.

Netflix’s 8-part series has reignited fans’ love for a good sci-fi adventure. The Boroughs may seem like a grown-up version of Stranger Things, but there’s a uniqueness to its story. It offers a mature aspect to things, followed by impactful performances and a larger-than-life narrative that is bound to make people nostalgic.