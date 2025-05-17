4 Eric Kripke shows to watch (and 2 to skip)

When it comes to showrunners, Eric Kripke is one of the most consistent. You know what to expect, and if you don’t, then you haven’t seen enough of his content. He’s a lover of urban myths, history, and downright absurdity, and he’s also a man who likes to create something timely and timeless all at the same time.

The majority of people will know Kripke for his CW series Supernatural, but he has worked on many other shows and movies before that. Since his Supernatural days, he’s become a creator to watch out for, but that doesn’t mean everything he’s made is something you need to watch right now. Although I’ll admit that it was hard to put a show to skip on this list.

Supernatural -- "Inherit the Earth" -- Image Number: SN1519a_0284r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jake Abel as Michael, Alexander Calvert as Jack, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Eric Kripke show to watch: Supernatural

There is only one place to start, and that’s with Supernatural. Kripke created a story that clearly linked from season to season. In fact, he had a five-year plan, and you can see that throughout the first five seasons. That’s the point where I do wish it had ended, so it could have ended the way Kripke envisioned, but it was doing well on The CW, and we ended up with 10 more seasons.

The series follows the Winchester brothers, who tackle ghosts, urban legends, and much more. The first two seasons introduced us to their world and the creatures in it, and then things started to take a turn with the use of demons, angels, and much more. It’s worth noting that Kripke stepped down as showrunner after five seasons, but he remained as a consultant for two. Then he moved on to other projects.

Supernatural is on Netflix right now, but I highly recommend getting the boxset for all the deleted scenes and gag reels.

Eric Kripke shows to skip: Ghostfacers

Okay, I hate to put this on the list. This web series was a fun little spinoff of Supernatural, but it’s not something you really need to watch. For those who loved the Ghostfacers episode of Supernatural season 3, its something to throw on now and then. The episodes are short, and the storyline is very easy to follow.

However, you have to be fully into the Supernatural universe to enjoy this series. It focuses on the group of ghost hunters, who make documentaries about their ghost hunting time. It’s made via handheld cameras and stationary cameras placed in houses, very much like those ghost hunting reality shows you’ll see on Discovery+.

TIMELESS -- "The Capture of Benedict Arnold" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Goran Visnjic as Garcia Flynn, Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston, Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Watch: Timeless

The next show you need to check out is Timeless. While this only ran for two seasons (and a movie), it was a series with a thought-out plan and intrigue. In fact, one of the biggest reasons it was canceled was due to cost because period dramas are expensive.

The series follows three people who travel to different time periods in an attempt to stop a man from changing history. This man wants to take out a company called Rittenhouse, and it turns out that maybe he isn’t the big villain everyone initially thought he was. The second season brings out the true villain of the story, as well as more complications that come with time travel. Timeless is on Tubi and Prime Video.

Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Tomer Capone (Frenchie) in The Boys season 4 - Credit: Prime Video

Watch: The Boys

After Timeless, Kripke moved over to Prime Video with The Boys. Based on the graphic novels of the same name, Kripke put his own style on the story, making it clear that not everything would work out in the exact same way it did in the graphic novels. Soldier Boy wouldn’t be the lap dog of Homelander, while a few gender flips would make this story more diverse and accessible.

There are still plenty of diabolical and crazy storylines. We get to see how Kripke’s mind really works when it comes to this show, giving us a chance to see what Supernatural could have been had it been for a more adult audience than The CW series allowed. There is also a chance to see the world we live in now, even though that was never supposed to be the case when the series was initially developed! Watch The Boys on Prime Video.

Skip: Revolution

As much as I adore Kripke, Revolution didn’t quite hit the mark. It did feel more like an attempt to be a mixture of Lost and Dark Angel, and it just didn’t quite work. So, if you feel a little overwhelmed by all the shows that Kripke has created, this is the one to skip.

It’s set in a world where there was a permanent global blackout 15 years earlier. No technology has survived, and naturally, that means a chaotic world where people use what they can to take control. A group of revolutionists work together to take back control from a tyrannical government in the United States. You can rent the series on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Gen V

Watch: Gen V

If you love The Boys, then you’ll need to follow up with Gen V. This is the college-set spinoff series set in the same world, and in the same time period. There are a few crossover elements to the story, including the way Soldier Boy and Homelander show up.

The story gives us another look at what makes Supes the often villains of this story. How do people who should use their powers for good end up becoming selfish and egotistical? What stops someone from allowing that to happen to themselves? And what happens when you fight back against the institution? Watch Gen V on Prime Video.