Don't miss the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover with this TV and streaming guide!

I can't believe it's almost time for the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode! Since the news was announced at San Diego Comic Con this past summer, us fans have been antsy and eagerly waiting to see how this exciting event comes together. You definitely don't want to miss it! So when and how can you tune in to the two-parter?

When It's Always Sunny visits Abbott Elementary

The first part of the crossover premieres on Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9, "Volunteers," Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day. Check out the release times and how to access the network and streamer below:

Release based on time zone

East Coast: 8:30 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5:30 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7:30 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6:30 pm. MT

ABC of course is available through any cable packages. You can also access the channel on platforms such as Fubo, DIRECTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. If you prefer the streaming option, the episode won't be live. As mentioned above, the new Abbot episode will be released on Thursday, Jan. 9 on Hulu. Here's how to tune in!

How to sign up for Hulu

The exciting event will feature the Sunny characters paying the school and staff a visit as, you guessed it, volunteers due to receiving a community service order, per the LA Times. This is definitely the most logical explanation as the Paddy's Pub gang really shouldn't be anywhere near a school! And you know they wouldn't be volunteering just out of the kindness of their own hearts. They'd either have to be forced into it, or have a plan up their sleeves!

The Abbott staff (probably) goes to Paddy's Pub in summer 2025

Of course many of you are also wondering when the second part of the big crossover episode is going to air as well! We don't have an official release date of when Part 2 comes out on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. However, co-creator/actor Rob McElhenney did say that the new season will premiere "four or five months" after the Abbott episode, per Rolling Stone. That puts us at May or June 2025. Season 17 is still not back, so this would be the premiere episode for Sunny's new season. What a great way to kick things off!

So right now, we don't have a release date or time. However, we do know that the much more mature sitcom airs on FXX. The great news is that the network is available through cable packages, as well as the same platforms mentioned above for ABC like YouTube TV, Fubo, and more. Plus, since both ABC and FXX are Disney-owned, you'll be able to stream It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, including the crossover episode, on Hulu the next day it premieres on FXX.

I can't wait to see how everything plays out! McElhenney and Abbott's Quinta Brunson teased that since the mockumentary cameras won't be rolling for the school staff on It's Always Sunny, we're going to see the characters in a bit of a different light as they're not being watched. And the opposite happens for the Sunny gang!. When they visit the school and know they're being filmed, they're going to act a bit more put together. This crossover is going to be amazing, I know it!

